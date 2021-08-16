Logo
Ping An Supports COVID-19 Control Efforts in Philippines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extends Healthcare Footprint with AI-driven Diagnosis and Treatment System

PR Newswire

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment in the Philippines is being supported by Ping An's groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven AskBob Clinical Decision Support System, announced Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318). Ping An International Smart City, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, is working in partnership with Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, the leading infrastructure investment company in the Philippines.

The AskBob CDSS system, developed by Ping An, is a "knowledge + data" artificial intelligence (AI) clinical decision support system. It integrates anonymized patient medical records, clinical guidelines and a core medical knowledge graph, covering tens of millions of medical data points. AskBob CDSS combines big data analysis and AI technology with authoritative clinical guidelines and experts' consensus in order to support doctors to provide the most appropriate diagnosis and treatment decisions and reduce operating costs. The system supports the diagnosis of 3000+ diseases and the treatment of 2,000+ diseases, including COVID-19.

Since launched in 2019, the AskBob CDSS has been used in 17,000+ medical institutions in 28 cities across 10 provinces in China.

In the Philippines, Ping An International Smart City and MPHTC offer an online consumer portal and an online hospital portal. On the consumer portal, users of mWell, one-stop health & lifestyle app launched by MPHTC, can fill in a COVID-19 questionnaire. AskBob CDSS's diagnosis algorithm then assesses patient's risk level and suggests an action plan. The results are also used to determine which hospital the patient should go for further testing when required. The app sends the patient's information and assessment results to the hospital portal for later review by doctors.

When a patient goes to the recommended hospital, a doctor can review their basic information and assessment results from the hospital portal, followed by testing and a computed tomography (CT) lung scan if preliminary testing indicates it is required to confirm the infection status. The test results can be input into the hospital portal manually by the doctor, and will be synced to mWell to help clients to better manage their health status.

Dr. Xie Guotong, Chief Healthcare Scientist of Ping An Group, said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the diagnoses and treatment for COVID-19 in the Philippines through the cooperation with Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation. With Ping An Group's advanced healthcare technology, we are committed to supporting the Philippines to identify health risks in an efficient way and protect the community during this time."

About Ping An Group
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 220 million retail customers and 611 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

favicon.png?sn=CN75931&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-supports-covid-19-control-efforts-in-philippines-301355661.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN75931&Transmission_Id=202108160509PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN75931&DateId=20210816
