BeiGene to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss the Company's Early Development Pipeline and Research on August 25, 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s early development pipeline and research.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.beigene.com or http%3A%2F%2Fhkexir.beigene.com. An archived replay will be available after the event for 90 days.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of approximately 7,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at %40BeiGeneGlobal.

