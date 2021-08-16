Logo
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s shares of common stock.

“Collegium is in a phase of growth and value creation, and this share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the underlying strength of our differentiated pain portfolio,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “We are committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and we believe that our strong financial position gives us the flexibility to return cash to shareholders, execute on our business strategy and invest in our long-term growth.”

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by Collegium’s management at its discretion based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of Collegium’s common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, block trades, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Collegium to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding the commercial and financial performance of our business and our ability to generate cash flows in the future. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
[email protected]

