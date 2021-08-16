Logo
UnityPoint Health Selects Premier Inc. for Strategic Supply Chain Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

UnityPoint+Health, a leading network of hospitals, clinics and home care services across the Midwest, has partnered with Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, to foster optimal management of its supply chain portfolio and support high-value healthcare.

This new partnership will allow UnityPoint Health to tap into Premier’s comprehensive offerings, including its supply chain services and group purchasing organization (GPO), PINC+AI™ technology platform and a focused team of experts to strengthen the execution of a clinically integrated supply chain. UnityPoint Health will also implement Premier’s service line analytics, which provide insights on pharmaceutical spend and clinical trends to reduce high-cost drug utilization and improve outcomes.

“Today’s healthcare environment calls for a model that is focused on building healthier communities and better outcomes while maintaining highly effective and efficient operations,” said Mark Johnson, Vice President of Supply Management at UnityPoint Health. “We believe that Premier has the expertise, insights and technology to help us enhance operational, quality improvement and cost savings opportunities across the system. We look forward to seeing what we can accomplish with Premier as our partner.”

The strategic supply chain partnership builds on UnityPoint Health’s relationship with Premier. Since 2015, UnityPoint Health has leveraged clinical analytics from Premier. With this new multi-year agreement, Premier experts will support UnityPoint Health’s optimization of insights and solutions derived from Premier’s Clinical and Margin PINC AI offerings.

PINC AI encompasses Premier’s benchmarking, analytics, reporting, and clinical surveillance and decision support technologies. PINC AI provides actionable intelligence that improves outcomes, supports strong financial performance and enables success in new, alternative payment models.

“UnityPoint Health and Premier share a vision for value-based, cost-effective healthcare, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our membership,” said Andy Brailo, Chief Customer Officer at Premier. “With the right strategic partner and technology-enabled insights, this vision is within reach. We’re looking forward to our collaboration with UnityPoint Health and the direct impact this partnership will have on their operations and continued ability to provide outstanding patient care.”

The partnership is not expected to materially impact Premier’s fiscal year 2022 financial results. The financial impact of the agreement was not disclosed.

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. UnityPoint has relationships with more than 400 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, seven community mental health centers, four accredited colleges and home care services throughout its nine regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 32,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC and available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier%26rsquo%3Bs+blog for more information about the company.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005035/en/

