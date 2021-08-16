Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today announced that they have entered into an amendment to the definitive merger agreement (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”) between the two companies. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equity Commonwealth revised its offer to pay a total value of $19.00 per share in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders and based on EQC’s closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021. Total consideration for the transaction is $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt, and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth’s 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth’s outstanding line of credit and term loan.

The new cash component provides greater certainty of value and an opportunity for liquidity for Monmouth’s shareholders. The revised offer increases the exchange ratio from 0.67x to 0.713x, representing a 6.4% premium over the previous all-stock offer and a 23.1% valuation premium to Monmouth’s 30-day average unaffected trading price as of December 18, 2020.

“Our revised offer provides Monmouth shareholders with the option to elect to receive consideration in cash, but also provides a tax-deferred option to remain invested in the future upside of our business,” said David Helfand, President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of Equity Commonwealth. “We will continue to have significant balance sheet capacity, of over $4 billion, for future industrial investments.”

Monmouth shareholders will have the option to elect to receive, for each Monmouth common share, either (i) $19.00 of cash or (ii) 0.713 shares of EQC stock. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the aggregate cash consideration will be $641 million and the transaction will result in the issuance of 46.2 million EQC common shares. In the event Monmouth shareholders, in the aggregate, elect to receive in excess of $641 million in cash or 46.2 million EQC shares, the cash and stock consideration will become subject to proration. Depending on the extent of proration, a Monmouth shareholder electing the cash consideration will receive no less than $6.50 in cash for each Monmouth common share with the balance paid in EQC common shares. A Monmouth shareholder electing the stock consideration will receive no less than 0.469 shares of EQC common shares, representing a value of $12.50 per share based on EQC’s closing share price of $26.65 on August 13, 2021, with the balance paid in cash.

“Over Monmouth’s more than 50-year history, and particularly over the last several months as part of our robust strategic alternatives process, Monmouth’s Board and management team have successfully maximized value for shareholders,” said Michael P. Landy, President and CEO of Monmouth. “The Monmouth Board is pleased to unanimously support this improved transaction, which provides greater value and optionality to address the preferences of our diverse shareholder base. With this revised agreement, Monmouth shareholders will have the option to choose a superior, immediate cash premium, or tax-efficient equity consideration enabling them to participate in the value and cash flow upside of the combined platform. We are confident that together with EQC, our combined company will be a market leading industrial REIT well-positioned for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

The revised transaction structure, with the issuance of fewer EQC common shares, is expected to result in significant improvement in per share earnings metrics for the combined company as compared to earnings under the original all-stock transaction. In addition, the dividend per share is expected to be higher under the revised transaction due to fewer EQC common shares outstanding post transaction. It is anticipated that the transaction will be tax-deferred to Monmouth common shareholders to the extent they receive common stock as consideration. In connection with the revised offer, the termination fee will increase by approximately $10 million to $72 million.

Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% and 27%, respectively, of the pro forma company following the close of the transaction.

Transaction Timing & Approval

The Board of Trustees of Equity Commonwealth and the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate have each unanimously approved the amended Merger Agreement.

The virtual special meetings of EQC shareholders and MNR shareholders previously scheduled to be held on August 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, respectively, have been rescheduled for August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, respectively. MNR shareholders wishing to participate in the live webcast of the MNR Special Meeting must pre-register at www.cesonlineservices.com%2Fmnr21_vm by 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 30, 2021.

Both Monmouth and EQC shareholders are encouraged to submit a WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form to vote their common shares as promptly as possible. For specific instructions on how to vote shares, please review the applicable instructions that are set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. Shareholders who have questions about the merger or how to submit their proxy, should contact EQC’s proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (877) 783-5524 or Monmouth’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at (877) 796-5274.

Common shareholders of Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth will soon receive an amendment to the joint proxy statement/prospectus which will contain important information about the amended Merger Agreement. In addition, Monmouth shareholders will separately receive an election form to enable them to indicate the form of consideration they wish to receive for their Monmouth shares. Monmouth shareholders who do not indicate a preference will be deemed to have elected to receive EQC common shares. The deadline for cash or stock elections by Monmouth common shareholders will be 5 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 9, 2021. Regardless of their election regarding cash or stock consideration, shareholders are encouraged to submit a WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form to vote their common shares as promptly as possible.

The transaction is currently expected to close September 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the common shareholders of both Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson LLP is serving as legal advisor to Equity Commonwealth. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and CS Capital Advisors, LLC are acting as financial advisors and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Monmouth.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Monmouth

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. Monmouth specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.7 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states.

