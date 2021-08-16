Emerging Cannabinoid Brand Consolidator LTFD Partners Inc., Formerly Known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 99% and Net Income Growth of 158% During the Second Quarter of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Emerging Cannabinoid Brand Consolidator LTFD Partners Inc., Formerly Known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 99% and Net Income Growth of 158% During the Second Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com), today announced that during the second quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue of 99%, from $3,353,270 to $6,695,144, quarter-over-quarter growth in net income of 158%, from $618,359 to $1,596,154, and quarter-over-quarter growth in basic earnings per share of 75%, from $0.08 to $0.14, driven by the growth of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), maker of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC and other emerging cannabinoid products.

Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “The second quarter is a solid reflection of our foundational work over the past six months. Having moved into our new facility in Kenosha in March, we have automated production and increased capacity to meet growing demand while expanding vendor relations to reduce costs, a great challenge in this business climate. This has led to increased gross margins, allowing us to become even more competitive in the marketplace. We have relentlessly continued to expand our distribution network throughout the country. Our staff continues to expand, with an aggressive focus on revenue growth through very exciting ‘first to market’ products. I believe that between the organic growth of Lifted Made, and our planned merger with Savage Enterprises, we are well on our way toward achieving our goal of creating the most profitable and largest public company in the space.”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO of both AQSP and Lifted Made, said: “For the fourth straight quarter, we have proven that we are one of the few companies in the cannabis industry that can grow our revenues and profits at an extremely fast pace. Lifted currently has over $3.3 million cash in the bank. We are excited to be partnering with Savage Enterprises, a group of like-minded people, and we are looking forward to bringing other great entrepreneurs into AQSP, in a decentralized environment that doesn’t disrupt the entrepreneurs or the mojo of their companies.”

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products maker Savage Enterprises (www.SavageEnterprises.com) (“Savage”), Irvine, California, which has signed a letter of intent to merge into AQSP, the closing of which is subject to a number of contingencies, said, “We are super excited for the partnership with Lifted Made and AQSP. Savage Enterprises continues to grow, and is on an insane trajectory, having unaudited sales of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, over $10 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021, and more than $5 million in sales in July of 2021, bringing our unaudited year to date totals to over $20 million. Our goal is to accelerate the growth and profitability of both Savage and Lifted Made.”

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage, commented, “The Savage team and I are very excited to be a part of such an explosively growing company. Savage has broken sales records month after month for the last two quarters. And, Lifted’s numbers speak for themselves. Both companies have had a phenomenal first half of the year, and we plan to finish strong. I feel that the synergy between both companies will bring both Savage and Lifted to new heights. I anticipate that we will hit sales figures in quarter four of this year that I previously thought we wouldn’t see until late next year. With both Lifted and Savage’s combined ability to market, promote, manufacture, and sell high quality hemp-derived cannabis products, I feel that we are going to continue to have this explosive growth, with a plethora of new products coming in the pipe. We are very excited and continue to work diligently on our audits and other due diligence items necessary for the closing of our merger with AQSP, while still delivering the best, highest quality, affordable, and beautifully designed products to market. Stay tuned!”

About Lifted Made and LFTD Partners Inc., Formerly Known as Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2014 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. Lifted Made is a leading manufacturer of hemp and hemp-derived products. Urb Finest Flowers is Lifted Made’s flagship, award-winning brand. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded LTFD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP). Lifted Made’s products can be purchased online at www.LiftedMade.com.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP) is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com). AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. AQSP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire delta-8-THC and CBD industry leader Savage Enterprises, and to enter the California marijuana industry by purchasing Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC, the closing of which transactions are subject to a number of contingencies.

Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Lifted Made, SmplyLifted LLC, LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp., Savage Enterprises and related entities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies’ operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in AQSP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made
Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.LiftedMade.com

LFTD Partners Inc., Formerly Known as Acquired Sales Corp.
Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO
Phone: 847-400-7660
Email: [email protected]AcquiredSalesCorp.com
Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Savage Enterprises
Attn: Brittany Warner
Phone: 714-612-1091
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

ti?nf=ODMwOTY3OSM0MzU5MjI2IzIxMjUzMzg=
Acquired-Sales-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment