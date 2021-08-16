The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of China Zenix Auto International Limited American Depositary Shares -- ZXAIY

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of China Zenix Auto International Limited American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS: ZXAIY):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES, OTHER THAN DEFENDANTS AND THEIR AFFILIATES, WHO PURCHASED PUBLICLY TRADED CHINA ZENIX AUTO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (“CHINA ZENIX”) AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (“ADSs”) FROM OCTOBER 2, 2015 THROUGH JUNE 14, 2018, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on October 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. before the Honorable Kevin McNulty, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom PO 04, Newark, New Jersey 07102 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $1,800,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount ($600,000) plus a proportionate share of interest accrued on the Settlement Amount, Lead Counsel’s reimbursement of litigation expenses incurred of not more than $40,000, and Award to Plaintiffs of not more than $5,000 each, or $10,000 in total, should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated April 26, 2021 (the “Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased the publicly traded China Zenix ADSs from October 2, 2015 through June 14, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in China Zenix ADSs. You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Securities Class Action (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: China Zenix Auto International Limited Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; [email protected] You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than September 8, 2021 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than September 17, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection by a Settlement Class Member to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel’s requests for an award to Lead Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than September 17, 2021, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

Martin Luther King Building

& U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street

Newark, NJ 07102

LEAD COUNSEL:



THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS:

K&L GATES LLP

Stephen G. Topetzes

1601 K Street, NW

Washington, DC 20006

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Tel: (215) 600-2817

[email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE

Dated: June 29, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY