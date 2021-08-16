Logo
Odd Burger Manufacturing Facility Earns HACCP Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today it has received Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification at its food manufacturing facility.

OddBurger_Logo_RGB_Black_WHTE.jpg

HACCP certification, an internationally recognized designation, validates that Odd Burger has adequate measures in place to ensure food safety and quality control. HACCP certification is also a significant step in its expansion as Odd Burger adds restaurant locations outside of its home province and outside the country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) requires HACCP certification for federally registered food producers.

"HACCP certification demonstrates that Odd Burger is committed to providing safe, high-quality products to all of its customers," said Alicja Wojewnik, CEO of the audit and consultancy firm Dicentra. "They are on track for a great future as a positive disruptor providing healthy alternatives in the fast-food space."

Odd Burger manufactures its own plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives, which represent about 70 percent of the food sold in its restaurants. Controlling its own supply chain helps the company keep menu prices in line with conventional fast food, reduces its dependence on third-party vendors, and ensures consistent quality and customer experience.

"While our restaurants get most of the applause, the magic happens behind the curtain, on the manufacturing side, where we create our original recipes and develop new products," said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "Achieving HACCP certification also provides Odd Burger with additional distribution channels in retail and food service, extending our reach to a global customer base."

Odd Burger recently announced its fourth, fifth, and sixth locations will open by summer's end. The company plans to open 20 locations by this time next year, including a flagship New York City restaurant, its first in the U.S.

The company was founded as Globally Local, and recently rebranded as Odd Burger.

About Odd Burger Corporation
Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plans", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking ‎‎information may ‎prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, ‎‎and other factors, many of ‎which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned ‎‎not to place undue reliance on any ‎forward-looking information. Such information, although ‎‎considered reasonable by management at the time ‎of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and ‎‎actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. ‎Forward-looking statements contained ‎‎in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary ‎statement. The forward-looking ‎‎statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this ‎news release and the ‎‎Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements ‎only as ‎‎expressly required by Canadian securities law.‎

favicon.png?sn=TO75589&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-burger-manufacturing-facility-earns-haccp-certification-301355462.html

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO75589&Transmission_Id=202108160730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO75589&DateId=20210816
