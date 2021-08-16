Odd Burger Manufacturing Facility Earns HACCP Certification

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today it has received Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification at its food manufacturing facility.

HACCP certification, an internationally recognized designation, validates that Odd Burger has adequate measures in place to ensure food safety and quality control. HACCP certification is also a significant step in its expansion as Odd Burger adds restaurant locations outside of its home province and outside the country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) requires HACCP certification for federally registered food producers.

"HACCP certification demonstrates that Odd Burger is committed to providing safe, high-quality products to all of its customers," said Alicja Wojewnik, CEO of the audit and consultancy firm Dicentra. "They are on track for a great future as a positive disruptor providing healthy alternatives in the fast-food space."

Odd Burger manufactures its own plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives, which represent about 70 percent of the food sold in its restaurants. Controlling its own supply chain helps the company keep menu prices in line with conventional fast food, reduces its dependence on third-party vendors, and ensures consistent quality and customer experience.

"While our restaurants get most of the applause, the magic happens behind the curtain, on the manufacturing side, where we create our original recipes and develop new products," said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "Achieving HACCP certification also provides Odd Burger with additional distribution channels in retail and food service, extending our reach to a global customer base."

Odd Burger recently announced its fourth, fifth, and sixth locations will open by summer's end. The company plans to open 20 locations by this time next year, including a flagship New York City restaurant, its first in the U.S.

The company was founded as Globally Local, and recently rebranded as Odd Burger.

‎About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

