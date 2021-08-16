Equifax Partners with Snowflake to Make Differentiated Data Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has partnered with Snowflake to make select differentiated data assets rapidly and securely available through Snowflake Data Marketplace. Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling data scientists, business intelligence and analytics professionals access to live and ready-to-query data from Equifax for smarter decision making. Customers can now leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud to rapidly obtain anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset™ consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect™ commercial marketing data, IXI™ economic data, and unique property and housing data for new decision intelligence.

"Equifax understands that to be successful and to achieve repeatable, profitable and sustainable business growth, our customers need to be able to make predictive and informed decisions quickly," said Joy Wilder Lybeer, United States Information Solutions (USIS) Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Equifax. "By bringing our unique data to Snowflake Data Marketplace, we're meeting organizations with the insights they need through their channels of choice - making critical insights more easily available to more customers in a highly secure environment. "

Equifax participation in Snowflake Data Marketplace is enabled by the Equifax Cloud™, the foundation of the Equifax business. The Equifax datasets now available on Snowflake Data Marketplace include:

U.S. Consumer Credit Trends, for unique perspective from Equifax into anonymous, time-series credit data, specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes. Insights available on the Snowflake platform include consumer auto loan and lease activity, first mortgage originations and delinquencies, and student or personal loan trends.

for unique perspective from Equifax into anonymous, time-series credit data, specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes. Insights available on the Snowflake platform include consumer auto loan and lease activity, first mortgage originations and delinquencies, and student or personal loan trends. Analytic Dataset , an unbiased, anonymized statistical sample of loan-level credit data representing the U.S. credit active population, enabling users to better model delinquency, default, loss severity and prepayment.

, an unbiased, anonymized statistical sample of loan-level credit data representing the U.S. credit active population, enabling users to better model delinquency, default, loss severity and prepayment. B2bConnect commercial marketing data , including verified firmographic information on more than 30 million U.S. businesses, such as vertical industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy, and many other valuable attributes for better targeting of revenue-generating activities.

, including verified firmographic information on more than 30 million U.S. businesses, such as vertical industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy, and many other valuable attributes for better targeting of revenue-generating activities. IXI economic data from our exclusive network of more than 95 leading financial institutions. Equifax directly measures about $20 trillion in anonymous U.S. consumer assets and investments, representing over 45 percent of all U.S. consumer invested assets. IXI data available through Snowflake includes Affluence Index™ consumer spending estimates and Income360™ household income estimates.

from our exclusive network of more than 95 leading financial institutions. Equifax directly measures about in anonymous U.S. consumer assets and investments, representing over 45 percent of all U.S. consumer invested assets. IXI data available through Snowflake includes Affluence Index™ consumer spending estimates and Income360™ household income estimates. Property and housing data, including National Property Insights for a comprehensive look at public record data on residential properties across the U.S. and Housing Characteristics from County Assessor offices.

"Equifax and Snowflake share the understanding that more data enables better decisions," said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services, at Snowflake. "Snowflake Data Marketplace is designed to deliver data at scale in the Data Cloud without compromising data privacy and security. Inclusion of Equifax datasets supports Snowflake customer demand for differentiated data across industries that drives decision intelligence."

Rigorous data security, compliance and governance standards are the hallmark of Equifax participation in data marketplaces. For more information on the Equifax datasets available through Snowflake Data Marketplace, please click here .

