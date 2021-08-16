Red Cat Holdings Receives Significant Purchase Order From Largest Drone Distributor In The United States

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Red Cat Holdings Receives Significant Purchase Order From Largest Drone Distributor In The United States

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), announces that it has received a significant purchase order from Drone Nerds, which is the largest distributor of drones in the United States. The purchase order is for the Golden Eagle, manufactured by Teal Drones. The Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Teal Drones on July 13, 2021.

Red_Cat_Holdings__Logo.jpg

"Red Cat is excited to begin its relationship with Drone Nerds with such a significant purchase order," stated Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction is a validation of our strategy to build a broad platform of products, services and solutions to the drone industry. In addition, with a recent down selection by the U.S. Army and an additional Federal contract, it represents a combined revenue of nearly $4M."

"Over the past two years, Red Cat has emerged as a leader in the drone industry," stated Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "We believe that this transaction represents the first of many opportunities for us to work together to leverage and maximize our respective leadership positions."

Red Cat and the Golden Eagle from Teal Drones will be featured in the Drone Nerds booth at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Convention at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta on August 16-19, 2021. AUVSI is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics, representing corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team that has won numerous championships. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

About Drone Nerds
Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

About Teal Drones
Teal Drones is redefining what unmanned systems can achieve, providing superior aerial surveillance and awareness for inspections and short-range reconnaissance. Their leading-edge, compliant unmanned systems inform and protect many of the Fortune 500, as well as many government agencies, with scalable, secure, and rugged drone technology. Golden Eagle by Teal Drones, is one of only five U.S. Department of Defense-approved drone designed for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Teal's open and modular platform allows a critical mass of applications to be developed and integrated for next-generation capabilities. Red Cat Holdings announced a definitive agreement to acquire Teal Drones on July 13, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
INVESTORS:
CORE IR
Phone: (516) 222-2560
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/

favicon.png?sn=CL75674&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-cat-holdings-receives-significant-purchase-order-from-largest-drone-distributor-in-the-united-states-301355568.html

SOURCE Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL75674&Transmission_Id=202108160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL75674&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment