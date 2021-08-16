Fresenius Medical Care North America and Cigna Expand Efforts to Help People Living with Kidney Failure

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fresenius Medical Care North America and Cigna Expand Efforts to Help People Living with Kidney Failure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Original Program Reduced Hospitalizations while Reducing Total Cost of Care

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and Cigna (NYSE: CI) announce an expansion of their national effort to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care for people living with kidney failure, or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The new agreement extends the program through at least 2023.

FMC_Logo.jpg

Cigna and FMCNA started working together in 2017 and together, have successfully reduced medical costs and avoidable hospitalizations, as well as improved patient outcomes for Cigna customers nationwide. The program is part of Cigna Collaborative Care, a value based care model that uses incentives to engage healthcare providers and helps drive improved health, affordability, patient satisfaction, and provider experience. The original program with FMCNA was Cigna's first value based care arrangement to support kidney disease specialists and their patients.

This collaboration includes additional incentives that align healthcare reimbursement with quality performance and reduction of total cost of care to deliver greater value to Cigna members. Cigna members with ESRD will continue to have access to FMCNA's more than 2,600 dialysis centers and home dialysis options to help them lead fuller, more active lives.

"We are proud of our successful collaboration with Cigna to deliver more coordinated care and personalized treatments for people living with kidney disease," said David Pollack, President of FMCNA's Integrated Care Group. "Our growing partnership with InterWell Health, a renal network of high-performing nephrologists who are focused on value based care, has also been a contributing factor in our ability to drive improved health outcomes and cost savings for payors like Cigna. This expanded agreement reflects our commitment to fully supporting patients with kidney disease, creating a truly integrated approach that addresses the complex needs of this vulnerable population."

"Through this program, we have helped Cigna customers living with renal failure improve the quality of their health and lower their health costs. We're pleased to expand it to reach even more of our customers across the country," said Dr. Rajesh Davda, senior medical director, Cigna. "By working together to coordinate and expand access, we can help our customers get the right care in the right setting – achieving better health, lower costs, as well as improving patient satisfaction and provider experience."

Learn more about FMCNA's leading value based care programs for kidney disease.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America
Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

Media contact
Brad Puffer
Fresenius Medical Care North America
781-699-3331
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE75215&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-north-america-and-cigna-expand-efforts-to-help-people-living-with-kidney-failure-301355527.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE75215&Transmission_Id=202108160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE75215&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment