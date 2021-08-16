Fresenius Medical Care North America and Cigna Expand Efforts to Help People Living with Kidney Failure

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and Cigna (NYSE: CI) announce an expansion of their national effort to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care for people living with kidney failure, or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The new agreement extends the program through at least 2023.

Cigna and FMCNA started working together in 2017 and together, have successfully reduced medical costs and avoidable hospitalizations, as well as improved patient outcomes for Cigna customers nationwide. The program is part of Cigna Collaborative Care, a value based care model that uses incentives to engage healthcare providers and helps drive improved health, affordability, patient satisfaction, and provider experience. The original program with FMCNA was Cigna's first value based care arrangement to support kidney disease specialists and their patients.

This collaboration includes additional incentives that align healthcare reimbursement with quality performance and reduction of total cost of care to deliver greater value to Cigna members. Cigna members with ESRD will continue to have access to FMCNA's more than 2,600 dialysis centers and home dialysis options to help them lead fuller, more active lives.

"We are proud of our successful collaboration with Cigna to deliver more coordinated care and personalized treatments for people living with kidney disease," said David Pollack, President of FMCNA's Integrated Care Group. "Our growing partnership with InterWell Health, a renal network of high-performing nephrologists who are focused on value based care, has also been a contributing factor in our ability to drive improved health outcomes and cost savings for payors like Cigna. This expanded agreement reflects our commitment to fully supporting patients with kidney disease, creating a truly integrated approach that addresses the complex needs of this vulnerable population."

"Through this program, we have helped Cigna customers living with renal failure improve the quality of their health and lower their health costs. We're pleased to expand it to reach even more of our customers across the country," said Dr. Rajesh Davda, senior medical director, Cigna. "By working together to coordinate and expand access, we can help our customers get the right care in the right setting – achieving better health, lower costs, as well as improving patient satisfaction and provider experience."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

