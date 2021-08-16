Korean Sculptor Lee Gil Rae partners Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint the World's First Korean Sculpture Fusion NFT™️

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that Korean sculptor Lee Gil Rae has come onboard as an artist to produce an exclusive artwork to be minted into a Fusion NFT™️.

Born and based in South Korea, Lee Gil Rae has a Masters degree in sculpture from Kyung Hee University. For the past twenty years, Lee Gil Rae has drawn inspiration from Mother Nature, crafting intricate, organic, tree-form sculptures from steel and copper, which highlights environmental concerns such as continued deforestation, depletion of natural resources and environment crisis. The iconic features of his works are surreal, leafless trees, decorated with spiraling branches that are unnatural in structure but organic in aesthetics.

Said Lee Gil Rae on the partnership with Coinllectibles™️, "My concept for the famous Tree Series is to depict trees at their strongest and fullest vitality. It can be said that the shape of trees as natural objects expands one's vision of nature and an Oriental mise-en-scene is created through the laborious and intensive weaving process. With the advancement in technology, I am thrilled to give my art a modern twist to it, and have it immortalised into a Fusion NFT™️."

Commenting on how Lee Gil Rae is introduced to the world of Fusion NFTs™️, Mr Benny Phang, Head of Partnerships at Coinllectibles™️ said, "I know Gil Rae as an outstanding sculptor. I have personally seen his art works at his exhibitions in Singapore and I am in awe of how he can use copper and steel to create an eventual art piece that shows the dynamic vitality of nature. We are very excited to have him onboard and mint his artwork into our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️."

For pre-registration of interest for Lee Gil Rae's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist – Lee Gil Rae

Lee Gil Rae is a Korean artist, who was born in Yeongam-gun in 1961. He graduated from the Kyung Hee University in 1993 with a Masters degree in sculpture. He currently lives and works in Seoul.

For the past twenty years, Lee Gil Rae has used nature as his source of inspiration, crafting intricate, organic, tree-form sculptures from steel and copper, in response to continued deforestation, depletion of natural resources and environment crisis. His works consist of surreal, leafless trees, with spiraling branches that are unnatural in structure but organic in aesthetics.

Lee Gil Rae is the recipient of several awards such as the Korea Association of Art Critics Award in 2015. He has participated in several exhibitions worldwide, such as in Mexico, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, the United States, Monaco, and Canada. His works have also been featured in in numerous private and public collections such as the Seoul Museum of Art, the Savina Museum of Contemporary Art in Seoul, the Samsung Foundation of Culture, the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul or the Nampo Art Museum in South Korea.

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

