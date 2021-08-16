Walgreens Launches Industry-First myWalgreens Credit Card Program – The Credit Card That Pays Well to Stay Well®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walgreens Launches Industry-First myWalgreens Credit Card Program – The Credit Card That Pays Well to Stay Well®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) today introduced the new myWalgreens Credit Card program, featuring two industry-first retail health and wellness credit cards, issued by Synchrony Bank (NYSE: SYF). The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first ever of their kind to reward more personalized wellbeing choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app, and wherever Mastercard is accepted.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005237/en/

WagPS_pharmalib_counter_F08A0928_myW_CC_RGB.jpg

myWalgreens Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today’s launch of the myWalgreens Credit Card is just the beginning in the evolution and expansion of our financial services offerings,” said Maria Smith, vice president of payments & financial services at Walgreens. “Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live. The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10 percent Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices when they use their myWalgreens Credit Card to make purchases in-store and online.”

“Synchrony is proud to deepen our health and wellness expertise by partnering with Walgreens and to bring the myWalgreens Credit Card to market,” said Alberto Casellas, chief executive officer and executive vice president, Synchrony Health and Wellness. “Now more than ever, consumers are focused on living well and this card offers a dynamic, new customer experience designed to meet their unique needs – a personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and focusing on wellness easier and more rewarding.”

Healthy Rewards and a Simplified Digital-Led Experience

The new myWalgreens Credit Card offers consumers a simple and unique experience that provides savings on future health and wellness purchases.

Valuable Walgreens Cash rewards on Purchases:

  • myWalgreens Credit Card cardholders can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible Walgreens-branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on all other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases.
  • myWalgreens Mastercard cardholders also earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and including healthcare provider visits, and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.
  • Cardholders will earn $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards when they make their first purchase within 45 days of opening an account

Digital-Led Features Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences:

  • The digital led experience delivered by Synchrony’s leading consumer financing technology allows customers to easily apply for the myWalgreens Credit Card online at Walgreens.com/CreditCard or on the Walgreens mobile app.
  • While in-store, customers can apply at the register, by scanning QR codes on store signage or by using Synchrony’s direct to device technology, which sends a unique application link directly to the customer via text message.
  • When the customer chooses to apply, Synchrony’s patent-pending dApply+technology authenticates the customer and prefills much of the application to streamline the application process. In addition, Synchrony’s Quickscreen+pre-approval engine provides a real-time credit check and response, enabling members of the myWalgreens loyalty program to open an account in seconds if approved.

The myWalgreens Credit Card seamlessly integrates with the Walgreens app, including a digital wallet for purchases, digital receipts, environmental and health forecasts and the ability to donate your rewards to national and local charities. Once approved, cardholders can begin using their digital card immediately in- store, at Walgreens.com, and by using the Walgreens mobile app. Additional cardholder features include:

  • The myWalgreens Credit Card has no annual fee and there is no membership fee to join the myWalgreens rewards program.
  • Walgreens Cash rewards can be redeemed at any Walgreens store or online. There is no limit to how many Walgreens Cash rewards a cardholder can earn.
  • Cardholders will be able to use the myWalgreens Credit Card for purchases at more than 9,000 Walgreens stores,Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores and via the Walgreens mobile app. They will have access to contactless shopping experiences and mobile-first money management features as well as the opportunity to earn accelerated rewards.
  • myWalgreens Mastercard cardholders will also be able to use their credit card to make purchases at all other places of business wherever Mastercard is accepted, and earn rewards, including accelerated rewards when shopping for products in the health and wellness category, an area Walgreens champions in communities across America.

For more information and to apply for a card, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walgreens.com%2Fcreditcard.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what’s possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com+and Twitter: %40Synchrony

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005237r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005237/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment