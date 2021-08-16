ROCCAT's Studio-Grade Torch Microphone for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators Now Available Worldwide

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning, Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ETorch+Microphone%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E is now available for purchase. The Torch is ROCCAT’s all-new USB microphone designed to deliver studio-grade performance for gamers, streamers, and aspiring creators. The Torch’s audio setup is driver-free, and the high-quality mic offers an array of professional features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. Additionally, the Torch is compatible with a myriad of shock mounts, boom arms, and other accessories. The Torch also includes ROCCAT’s acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting through %3Ci%3ENEON%3C%2Fi%3E – the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite, and distinct lighting zones that change color depending on the microphone mode. ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone is available today at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com for a MSRP of $99.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005161/en/

ROCCAT's all-new Torch USB microphone delivers studio-grade recording performance for $99.99 and is available at participating retailers worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Just like the rest of ROCCAT’s portfolio, the Torch is a sophisticated, intuitive, and truly unique product. It’s a mic that streamers and aspiring creators can start and grow with as they achieve their streaming goals,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Torch’s overall offering for $99 make it a top choice for anyone looking for great high-quality microphone, and the studio-grade performance and features make it the perfect companion to grow with aspiring creators as they turn into fulltime streamers. Plus, ROCCAT fans can now complete their full ROCCAT desktop setup with a high-quality microphone that ensures they always sound flawless, while looking just as sleek and alluring as our keyboards, mice, and other accessories.”

ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. The Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid – perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo – great for vocals and instruments; and the Torch’s exclusive Whisper pattern – for when you must be at your quietest, but still be heard.

The Torch also features quick and easy controls to deliver the best experience. Gesture-activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing the quality of the recorded content. For on-the-fly adjustments, the Torch’s mixer-style controls allow gamers to fine-tune settings, control volume, and cycle through the different patterns without having to install a single driver. The Torch also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring.

The Torch’s sophisticated and smart design showcases distinct lighting zones that change color depending on the selected recording pattern or microphone mode, while the ROCCAT logo uses AIMO RGB lighting to sync with other AIMO-enabled accessories in the new NEON device ecosystem. The Torchcan be used from the desktop while mounted to its mixer-style base and can also be reconfigured to be used with a wide array of boom arms. The Torch’s mic module can be separated from the base and attached to a boom arm while still maintaining the full functionality of the mixer-style base on the desktop.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005161/en/