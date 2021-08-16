This summer marks the 17th year that Applebee’s has partnered with Alex%26rsquo%3Bs+Lemonade+Stand+Foundation to help fund childhood cancer research and family support programs - but this year, they’re setting out to “crush” it. Starting today and through September 19th, guests can support the cause in a variety of ways, including donating at their neighborhood restaurant or ordering from home and adding a $1 or $5 donation at check out on applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005057/en/

Applebee’s® and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to “Crush” Childhood Cancer (Photo: Business Wire)

To help Applebee’s meet the goal of raising $1.5 million, anyone across the country can join the fight to “crush” childhood cancer by joining the #CrushALemonChallenge. Joining the challenge is easy! Just come up with the most unique way to crush a lemon, take a video of it and share it to Instagram tagging @Applebees and using #CrushALemonChallenge and #AlexsLemonade in the caption.

Those looking for even more ways to participate can celebrate National Lemonade Day on August 20th by purchasing a lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade at their neighborhood Applebee’s. Twenty-five cents from each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade sold will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, so drink up!

“After 17 years, we are proud to continue our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “Through our work with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, our team has helped raise more than $11.5 million to help our littlest neighbors and their families, and we hope to raise even more this year. With our latest #CrushALemonChallenge, we are calling on our guests and team members around the country to help us raise awareness of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Together, we can help crush childhood cancer.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of four-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott. While fighting her own battle against cancer, Alex set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for doctors to “help other kids, like they helped me” and find a cure for all childhood cancers. One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they turn 201 and yet pediatric cancer research is vastly and consistently underfunded.

“We’re delighted to be working with Applebee’s again, a loyal partner who has shown great support of our Foundation for the past 17 years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This year, we can’t wait to get the neighborhood involved with our latest challenge, encouraging people to crush a lemon for childhood cancer. And with the added bonus of celebrating National Lemonade Day, joining the fight against pediatric cancer has never been easier. We look forward to seeing our community rally together around such an important cause.”

For more than 40 years, Applebee’s restaurants have been committed to Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Local restaurants make a positive impact on the communities around them throughout the year by hosting hundreds of events or fundraisers in their restaurants, whether to help our local heroes and military, support children and schools, raise funds for local charities that help our neighbors or even to help their own team members who may be in need. In addition to these local efforts, for more than 11 years, Applebee’s and its franchisees have thanked veterans and active military on Veterans Day by serving more than 11 million free meals. Together, our Applebee’s family donates millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood each year.

*Participation and activities may vary by restaurant location.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees+%0A

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," “could,” "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of general economic conditions; the Company's indebtedness; risk of future impairment charges; trading volatility and the price of the Company’s common stock; the Company's results in any given period differing from guidance provided to the public; the highly competitive nature of the restaurant business; the Company's business strategy failing to achieve anticipated results; risks associated with the restaurant industry; risks associated with locations of current and future restaurants; rising costs for food commodities and utilities; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of food; ineffective marketing and guest relationship initiatives and use of social media; changing health or dietary preferences; our engagement in business in foreign markets; harm to our brands' reputation; litigation; fourth-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; environmental liability; liability relating to employees; failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations; failure to effectively implement restaurant development plans; our dependence upon our franchisees; concentration of Applebee's franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; credit risk from IHOP franchisees operating under our previous business model; termination or non-renewal of franchise agreements; franchisees breaching their franchise agreements; insolvency proceedings involving franchisees; changes in the number and quality of franchisees; inability of franchisees to fund capital expenditures; heavy dependence on information technology; the occurrence of cyber incidents or a deficiency in our cybersecurity; failure to execute on a business continuity plan; inability to attract and retain talented employees; risks associated with retail brand initiatives; failure of our internal controls; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

1 Source: Cancer Facts & Figures 2014, American Cancer Society: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.org%2Fresearch%2Fcancerfactsstatistics%2Fcancerfactsfigures2014%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005057/en/