Virginia Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. VAVA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 16.

“Last year was rough for a lot of Virginia families, but VAVA continues to provide that consistency and has the experience that parents need for their child’s growth and education in an uncertain world,” said Suzanne Sloane, Head of School for VAVA.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s educational choices directly. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bully-free environment, health concerns, curriculum selection, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. VAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

VAVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit VAVA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005002/en/