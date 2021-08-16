Logo
AppLovin Adds Instacart Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing software company, today announced the appointment of Instacart Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma to its Board of Directors, effective August 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005106/en/

Asha_Sharma_Headshot.jpg

Asha Sharma (Photo: Business Wire)

"Asha has built an incredible career revolutionizing mobile platforms, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors," said Adam Foroughi, co-founder and CEO of AppLovin. "At AppLovin, we are laser-focused on supporting the next generation of innovative developers, and Asha’s proven track record for creating beloved product experiences used by millions of people, as well as her deep expertise scaling teams in high growth environments, will be critical in helping us realize the enormous opportunity ahead."

Sharma currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Instacart, where she oversees product, marketing and operations for the company, including the Instacart App, Instacart Logistics and Instacart Enterprise. Prior to joining Instacart, Sharma held senior roles at Facebook, including Vice President of Product for many of the company’s private communications products across Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. During her time at Facebook, she also previously served as Vice President of Product for Messenger, and before that, as Head of Product for Social Impact. She was previously Chief Operating Officer at Porch Group, a home services software provider, and held marketing and operations roles at Microsoft. Sharma currently sits on the board of Porch Group and previously served on the boards of Help Scout and Virginia Mason Medical Center. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management.

"I'm inspired by AppLovin's mission to help developers scale their businesses and deliver meaningful value to customers around the world," said Sharma. "The customer should be at the forefront of every developer’s product decisions, and I’m excited to join the Board and work with Adam and his team as they continue to find new ways to support their ecosystem on their product journeys. I believe AppLovin is well positioned to help grow the entire mobile app universe, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the team as they embark on this next chapter of growth."

For more information on AppLovin’s leadership team, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.applovin.com%2Fleadership%2F.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005106r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005106/en/

