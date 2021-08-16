Paylocity Announces Three Executive Promotions to Support Long-term Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paylocity Announces Three Executive Promotions to Support Long-term Growth

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation ( PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, is today promoting three executives focused on supporting the long-term growth of the business: Holly Fulp is being promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan Glenn to Senior Vice President of Finance, and Josh Scutt to Senior Vice President of Sales.

Fulp, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as Vice President of Corporate Development, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer where she will lead corporate development and strategy across the business. Prior to Paylocity, she served as a director in the technology investment banking group at William Blair. She holds a B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Scutt, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as Vice President of Sales, will serve as Senior Vice President of Sales where he will lead all sales efforts across the company. Prior to Paylocity, he served as VP of enterprise sales at NCR and spent nearly two decades in the human capital management industry at ADP where he held senior sales roles. He holds a B.A. in Education from Northern Michigan University.

Glenn, who joined Paylocity in 2013 and previously served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will serve as Senior Vice President of Finance where he will lead the finance function including banking, FP&A and investor relations. Prior to Paylocity, he worked in the capital markets and accounting advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University at Buffalo and an M.B.A from The Johnson School at Cornell University.

“As we remain focused on delivering the most modern platform in the industry and supporting our long-term growth, we are thrilled to promote 3 of our executives in key roles for driving sustained growth and scalability across our business,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “Holly, Josh, and Ryan have been an important part of our success and of the culture we’ve developed at Paylocity, and I look forward to their continued contributions going forward.”

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwODU4MCM0MzU3MDQxIzIwMDQ4MzU=
Paylocity.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment