Roblox Acquires Guilded, a Platform to Connect Gaming Communities

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the acquisition of Guilded, Inc., a privately-held company focused on building a platform to connect gaming communities.

“The Guilded team has a clear passion for empowering communities,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “They have a great team and technology, and we’re very excited to help them continue on their path.”

Since launching in 2017, the Guilded team has built a powerful platform to connect gaming communities, including tools and features such as tiered voice chat, video chat, integrated calendars, scheduling tools and more. In March 2021, the company launched its bot API to simplify bot development allowing users with little or no programming experience to easily create bots.

“Our mission is to connect gaming communities, and Guilded allows communities to connect and communicate in new and meaningful ways,” said Eli Brown, founder and CEO of Guilded. “We've been working hard on new features and improvements, and we remain focused on providing the best experience we can for all of our communities.”

Guilded will continue to operate as an independent product group.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Roblox in the transaction.

About Roblox

