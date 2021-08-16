XpresSpa Group Announces the Release of the Treat™ Mobile App

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced the release of the Treat™ mobile app. The Treat mobile app (searchable as “Treat Care,” in app stores), is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and will offer Treat’s original travel health and wellness content, in-airport appointment scheduling access to all users as Treat Wellness Centers open later this year, and special benefits for Treat™ memberships such as on-demand virtual care and a health wallet that can store Treat members’ vaccination card, test results, and other medical records.



Virtual care includes access to board-certified physicians to consult, diagnose and treat hundreds of conditions through secure in-app messaging, so members can have access to care anytime and anywhere without needing to go to a physical doctor’s office, or make an appointment.

“The launch of the Treat mobile app (Phase Two) is one of the major milestones in our three-phase plan to provide travelers with integrated health and wellness care at the tip of their fingers through Treat™,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “Combined with the June launch of treatcare.com (Phase One) and, Treat’s first brick and mortar location (Phase Three) scheduled for grand opening in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport this fall, our new app, rounds out our 360 degree offering for members and followers of our exciting new lifestyle brand. Travelers can return to travel responsibly with access to Treat in their pocket.”

At launch, the Treat membership will include access to unlimited on-demand virtual care, an annual COVID-19 PCR rapid test, an annual flu vaccination, access to Treat’s health wallet, and exclusive offers and discounts on many prescription drugs. As brick-and-mortar locations take root in airports, the app will also offer in-app scheduling to both Treat members and non-members. Membership is available in 3 and 12-month terms. In addition, due to regulatory requirements, a fee for service for each virtual patient session will be collected. Our commitment to our membership experience has led us to negotiate this fee as low as possible, down to $1 per visit.

Treat guests will have access to in-person care, a wellness travel boutique shop, COVID-19 testing, travel vaccines, emergency prescriptions, vitamin IV therapies, anxiety care and more in treatment rooms, as well as virtual yoga and fitness sessions at Treat’s upscale hospitality-inspired airport wellness centers when they open.

The Treat mobile app will act as a virtual wellness and travel concierge, attending to health and wellness needs as people return to travel. Eventually, the app and benefits will expand to have in-app premium wellness content including meditations, workouts, online shopping and prescription discounts.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit: www.XpresSpa.com.

