ProPhase Labs to Present at Two Upcoming August Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 – 18, 2021

Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Investor Registration

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 – 19, 2021

Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on August 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified biotech and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and also build a genomics data base to be used for further research including clinical studies. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Diagnostics offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients who may have SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV; as well as antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Contact:

CORE IR
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
[email protected]

