Oncopeptides' PEPAXTO® Receives a Permanent J-Code, Clarifying Reimbursement Processes in Hospital Outpatient and Physician Office Settings of Care

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oncopeptides' PEPAXTO® Receives a Permanent J-Code, Clarifying Reimbursement Processes in Hospital Outpatient and Physician Office Settings of Care

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a specific billing Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for PEPAXTO®. J codes are product-specific reimbursement codes assigned to outpatient and physician administered "buy and bill" products under Medicare Part B. Claims submission and payment are standardized with a J-code, thereby facilitating and clarifying billing and reimbursement from Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance. The Code, J9247, "Injection, melphalan flufenamide, 1mg" will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

"Having a permanent J-code for PEPAXTO will help to ease the administrative burden of billing for our drug in hospitals as well as community clinics," said Mohamed Ladha, General Manager of Oncopeptides' U.S. Business Unit. "This J code will help to increase reimbursement confidence among providers and their practice management staff and enable more eligible patients to gain access to therapy."

PEPAXTO® in combination with dexamethasone was approved by the FDA under accelerated approval on February 26, 2021, based upon the HORIZON study for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody.

Limitation of Use

PEPAXTO is not indicated and is not recommended for use as a conditioning regimen for transplant outside of controlled clinical trials.

To view the full prescribing information, please visit https://pepaxto.com/docs/pepaxto_pi.pdf.The FDA issued a safety communication that showed an increased risk of death associated with PEPAXTO® on July 28, 2021. The Company has an ongoing dialogue with the FDA and will provide updated information as soon as it is available. Please refer to this press release. Oncopeptides plans to submit data from the OCEAN study to the International Myeloma Workshop meeting in Vienna, Austria on September 8-11, 2021.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Connors, Head of U.S. Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Cell phone: 508-654-2277

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

favicon.png?sn=IO76148&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-pepaxto-receives-a-permanent-j-code-clarifying-reimbursement-processes-in-hospital-outpatient-and-physician-office-settings-of-care-301355813.html

SOURCE Oncopeptides inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO76148&Transmission_Id=202108160851PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO76148&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment