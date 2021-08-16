Goodyear Ventures Invests In EV Charging And Software Company AmpUp

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) announced today that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio.

AmpUp supports the EV driving community through their advanced charging network and software solutions. With operations across North America, AmpUp aims to make charging accessible and seamless for every EV driver.

"Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector," said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. "AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification."

"AmpUp is thrilled to partner with Goodyear, whose commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial to wide-scale adoption of EVs," said Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp. "As a company focused on providing seamless charging solutions, AmpUp can't wait to explore solutions with the Goodyear team nationwide."

Goodyear Ventures fuels the future of mobility by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technology, including EV mobility and infrastructure.

For more information on Goodyear Ventures, go to www.goodyearventures.com.

To learn more about AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts more flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp operates in all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America requiring installation and management of multiple electric vehicle chargers, such as JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-ventures-invests-in-ev-charging-and-software-company-ampup-301355241.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company