Therapeutic Solutions International Prepares to Apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its FDA Phase III COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapy JadiCell™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Integrated Immunotherapy Company Seeks to Expand Access to Unique "Living Anti-inflammatory" Therapy Which Previously Demonstrated Potent Preclinical and Clinical Results in COVID-19

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today initiation of preparation for filing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA for JadiCells™ in treatment of COVID-19 associated lung injury.

The EUA is a mechanism that allows FDA to help strengthen the nation's public health protections against threats such as infectious diseases by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures (MCMs) needed during public health emergencies. Under this provision, the FDA may authorize unapproved medical products to be used in an emergency to treat serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions.

"The extremely promising preclinical data we are generating, as well as the previously published double blind FDA clinical trial and most recently, FDA clearance to enter Phase III, strongly supports the rationale to file for Emergency Use Authorization" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "As a practicing physician, myself and my colleagues are eager to begin using these cells and potentially saving lives".

In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell™ to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta. Furthermore, in an FDA double blind clinical trial the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 ICU patients1 under the age of 85. On August 5th, 2021, the FDA granted clearance for initiation of a Phase III pivotal trial using JadiCells to treat COVID-192.

"We are thankful to our Advisory Board, which includes Dr. Francesco Marincola, World Wide Head of Cell Therapy Research for Gilead, and Dr. Santosh Kesari, Principle Investigator on other stem cell trials for COVID-19, for bringing decades of national and international expertise in dealing with regulatory bodies in fast-tracking approval of cellular and gene therapies in helping us to make this monumental decision" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Given the urgent nature of the ongoing pandemic, and the early suggestions that our cells are effective against the delta variant, we are exploring and pursuing all possible avenues to bring JadiCells to the patients that need them now."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

2 Therapeutic Solutions International Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Phase III Pivotal Registration Trial for JadiCell™ Universal Donor COVID-19 Therapy (prnewswire.com)

Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA76002&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-prepares-to-apply-for-emergency-use-authorization-eua-for-its-fda-phase-iii-covid-19-stem-cell-therapy-jadicell-301355728.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA76002&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA76002&DateId=20210816
