Coupa Launches First Business Spend Management App Marketplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

New marketplace connects customers with third-party solutions, creating a faster and smarter way to extend the value of Business Spend Management

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has launched the Coupa App Marketplace, giving customers an easier and smarter way to extend the power of the leading BSM platform. The Coupa App Marketplace connects businesses with certified, pre-built solutions that create a seamless way to tap into a trusted global community of BSM partners.

coupa_Logo.jpg

With the complexity of today's business landscape, companies increasingly need innovative technology partners that help them deliver greater efficiency, agility, and value. Coupa's focus on building an open BSM community ensures that businesses develop genuine partnerships that enable them to thrive in today's environment.

"Companies have emerged from the pandemic with a newfound appreciation for managing spend effectively and comprehensively. Coupa's BSM platform is a core system of record for them, with the expectation that it can be extended to deliver even more value," said Roger Goulart, executive vice president, Alliances and Business Development. "We launched the Coupa App Marketplace as a significant evolution of our open platform, to make it even easier for customers to discover and connect solutions from our rich partner community to empower businesses to spend smarter."

The Coupa App Marketplace is the first marketplace in the comprehensive BSM space that offers solutions to extend a customer's existing tech stack and deepen their BSM capabilities so they can easily share information, automate workflows, and conduct key tasks. Solutions from the Coupa App Marketplace range from supply chain insights to supplier risk analysis all the way to travel and expense and IT management, and are designed to be:

  • Adaptable - Enable quick access of off-the-shelf applications and integrations to address evolving business needs.
  • Connected - Provide seamless linking between systems for a single source of truth and end-to-end workflows.
  • Efficient - Deliver expert deployment of limited IT resources through secure applications specifically built for Coupa's platform.

"The launch of the Coupa App Marketplace is a natural evolution for the business spend management company and represents the formalization of a platform and 'open cloud' strategy that Salesforce and Google, among others, have made a central component of their value propositions," said Jason Busch, founder of Spend Matters. "There are thousands of solution and content providers who would be thrilled to participate in an open ecosystem which allows them to work collaboratively and seamlessly with Coupa's customers in procurement, finance and supply chain. If widely adopted, it will change the basis of competition in the market."

In addition, the Coupa App Marketplace offers an expanded go-to-market opportunity for Coupa's community of partners to grow, thrive, and innovate in Business Spend Management.

The Coupa App Marketplace features a continuously growing range of compelling apps, for a vast array of business functions, from key partners such as Kofax, Vertex, SourceDay, Per Angusta, The Smart Cube,EcoVadis, and SecurityScorecard, to name a few.

"We are proud to be a part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner," said Tom Kieley, CEO of SourceDay. "Our team leverages Coupa's open BSM platform to combine our leading direct spend collaboration capabilities with Coupa's comprehensive approach to direct and indirect spend. Together, Coupa and SourceDay enable unbeatable supplier network collaboration, creating resilient supply chains, and fueling critical savings for our customers."

For more information on the Coupa App Marketplace and how you can be a part of it, visit marketplace.coupa.com.

About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit https://www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=SF75418&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-launches-first-business-spend-management-app-marketplace-301355365.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF75418&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF75418&DateId=20210816
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

