Canoo Receives Initial AA ESG Leader Rating From MSCI; Ranks In Automotive Top 11%

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canoo Receives Initial AA ESG Leader Rating From MSCI; Ranks In Automotive Top 11%

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021

JUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs), was awarded a AA ESG rating by leading global investment and ESG rating firm, MSCI. The AA ranking places Canoo as an industry ESG leader and in the top 11% of automotive companies.

canoo.jpg

The AA ranking by MSCI places Canoo as an industry ESG leader and in the top 11% of automotive companies.

"At Canoo we are focused on bringing EV's to the heartland and beyond. We are unreasonable in our approach to American innovation in helping lead the world to a zero-carbon future," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO of Canoo Inc. "This requires a meaningful and rigorous approach that asks the right questions, pushes the boundaries and thinks differently to benefit nature, jobs and the working people. Our newly appointed President, Josette Sheeran, will now be leading our ESG strategy and execution plan to deliver long-term value for our investors and communities."

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. According to MSCI, an MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. They use a rules-based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to peers. Their ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).

With a mission to provide sustainable mobility for everyone, our ESG commitment underpins Canoo's value-creation philosophy and determination to help meet the rising demand and expectations for a sustainable mobility future.

About Canoo
Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 650 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA75780&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-receives-initial-aa-esg-leader-rating-from-msci-ranks-in-automotive-top-11-301355543.html

SOURCE Canoo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA75780&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA75780&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment