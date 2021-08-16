Canoo Receives Initial AA ESG Leader Rating From MSCI; Ranks In Automotive Top 11%

PR Newswire

JUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs), was awarded a AA ESG rating by leading global investment and ESG rating firm, MSCI. The AA ranking places Canoo as an industry ESG leader and in the top 11% of automotive companies.

"At Canoo we are focused on bringing EV's to the heartland and beyond. We are unreasonable in our approach to American innovation in helping lead the world to a zero-carbon future," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO of Canoo Inc. "This requires a meaningful and rigorous approach that asks the right questions, pushes the boundaries and thinks differently to benefit nature, jobs and the working people. Our newly appointed President, Josette Sheeran, will now be leading our ESG strategy and execution plan to deliver long-term value for our investors and communities."

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. According to MSCI, an MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. They use a rules-based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to peers. Their ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).

With a mission to provide sustainable mobility for everyone, our ESG commitment underpins Canoo's value-creation philosophy and determination to help meet the rising demand and expectations for a sustainable mobility future.

