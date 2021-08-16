Logo
RBC invites participants around the world to experience reimagined, virtual Race for the Kids event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021

A new mobile app will keep participants connected as they run, walk, or roll in support of 35 youth-focused charities in 19 countries

RBC_RBC_invites_participants_around_the_world_to_experience_reim.jpg

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, RBC Race for the Kids will return in its global, virtual format for an event weekend on October 16-17, 2021. Today, RBC opened registration for the event weekend and announced plans for its reimagined, virtual participant experience with a new mobile app.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, RBC proactively pivoted its long-running RBC Race for the Kids event series to a global, virtual format – ensuring it could continue to support young people around the globe while facing necessary restrictions for public gatherings. As a result, $8.8 million was raised by over 33,000 participants in 2020, benefiting dozens of youth-focused charity partners whose supports and services were needed more than ever.

RBC_RBC_invites_participants_around_the_world_to_experience_reim.jpg

A new way to race
RBC Race for the Kids is open to all, regardless of geography, age, or fitness ability. Participants can register for free on rbcraceforthekids.com – an integrated registration and fundraising platform providing a seamless experience.

New for 2021, RBC Race for the Kids participants will experience the event weekend through a mobile app. After registering, participants can download the app to begin engaging with its many exciting, interactive features, including:

  • Selecting a pre-determined distance to complete in their local community (with no set routes). Based on their chosen distance, the app will share a series of audio cues during the event to encourage and excite participants towards their personal finish line.
  • Choosing the most convenient method of recording their activity: through the integrated, in-app tracker or by linking to a wearable fitness device.
  • Tracking training kilometers/miles, competing against individuals or teams to climb leaderboards, and following their peers' training activity.
  • Recording their event performance and sharing their route map/photos within the app event feed –or posting to their personal social media channels.
  • Unlocking the app's augmented-reality lens to use face filters and digital medals during and after completing their event – which can also be posted to their personal social media channels.

Participants are encouraged to complete their run, walk, or roll independently or with family members and friends, while observing local public health advice and government guidelines.

Support youth from wherever you are
Regardless of where participants are physically located, they can choose to support any of the 35 participating charity partners during their registration process. Located around the globe, all participating partners offer critical supports and services for youth in their local communities.

RBC Race for the Kids' 2021 partners include:

Prior to 2020, RBC Race for the Kids events took place in 17 physical locations, including: Bahamas, Barbados, Calgary, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jersey, Kuala Lumpur, London, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, St. Paul, Sydney, Toronto, Trinidad & Tobago, and Vancouver. To date, the series has seen over 290,000 participants who have collectively raised more than $65 million.

In addition to continuing to host RBC Race for the Kids, RBC has committed $13 million to date towards food security, mental health, and strategic preparedness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, RBC aligned more than $140 million in donations to its strategic priority pillars, directing funds to local community organizations and causes in the places where it operates.

To learn more about RBC Race for the Kids, its charity partners, or the virtual event experience, visit: rbcraceforthekids.com.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

RBC_RBC_invites_participants_around_the_world_to_experience_reim.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rbc-invites-participants-around-the-world-to-experience-reimagined-virtual-race-for-the-kids-event-301355194.html

SOURCE RBC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO71509&Transmission_Id=202108160805PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO71509&DateId=20210816
