Informa Launches Curinos, A Powerful New Data Engine for Competing Banks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Informa Launches Curinos, A Powerful New Data Engine for Competing Banks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021

Customers Can Now Access Expanded Data and Expertise with Brand Unveiling of Newest Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa plc (LSE: INF) has officially launched Curinos as its latest subsidiary, equipping financial institutions with a far more expansive view of their competitive position with new data, expertise, and intelligent technologies to plot strategic growth.

Curinos_Logo.jpg

With today's brand launch, financial institutions can view Curinos' new company look and learn about its data and services by visiting, www.curinos.com.

Curinos, resulting from the combination of Informa's FBX business and Novantas, Inc., is an industry leading data, analytics and technology company servicing financial institutions, globally. Curinos delivers the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and real estate lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-drive decisions, faster.

Financial institutions now have greater insights with data that covers both the deposit and lending sides of the balance sheet, as well as access to expert consultants to help acquire customers and expedite digital transformations in an ever-changing market landscape.

Curinos' mission is to help clients navigate the present and prepare for the future, arming them with the tools to transform their business ahead of the competition. Born out of the concept of "together, we innovate for our customers," the Curinos name is a combination of the words "customers," "innovation" and "nos," the Spanish word for "us," reflecting the forward-thinking vision of the unified businesses.

"Curinos is an exclusive powerhouse of data, analytics and expertise specifically designed to help banks neutralize marketplace threats and isolate the true drivers of their success," said Curinos CEO Craig Woodward. "With the launch of our brand, we've created a multi-dimensional view of competitive performance that allows our customers to see a whole range of future possibilities that were previously obscured. A forward look around all corners."

"We are open for business offering deeper insights than anyone in the marketplace," said Curinos Board Chair Mark Greene. "With Curinos, we can help detect new opportunities and execute the most optimal strategies, while serving a more diverse range of customers, be it brick-and-mortar banks and credit unions, non- depository institutions, or a large mortgage originator."

About Curinos

Curinos is a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions, delivering greater insights across the whole balance sheet. Curinos combines bank benchmarking data services and advanced decision support systems and data for a more comprehensive view so its clients can make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. For more information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Informa PLC

Informa is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Knowledge, Exhibitions and Events Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY75560&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informa-launches-curinos-a-powerful-new-data-engine-for-competing-banks-301355451.html

SOURCE Curinos; Informa plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY75560&Transmission_Id=202108160808PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY75560&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment