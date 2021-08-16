Logo
Koppers Holdings Inc. Issues 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Continued Commitment to People-Planet-Performance

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that it has issued its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), detailing the company's progress across its three key Sustainability pillars ­People, Planet and Performance.

Over the course of the year, the company placed considerable emphasis on strengthening its Sustainability governance structure and developing strategy-defining goals to drive long-term performance for all its stakeholders. In 2020, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Koppers achieved record-setting safety and financial performance while also being honored among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

Commenting on the CSR, President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "Koppers has long sought to innovate and evolve, with safety as our top priority, as we deliver essential products to markets addressing global needs and infrastructure demands. As complex matters such as the pandemic, social justice, and climate change develop, our ongoing focus on Sustainability together with the dedication of our talented global workforce will position Koppers for continued success."

Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Hyde added, "The events of the past year confirmed the importance of our journey to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while remaining prepared to adapt to changing circumstances. Going forward, Sustainability will continue to drive our work to create positive change at Koppers — and in our world."

Notable achievements related to Sustainability in 2020 included:

  • ENHANCED SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE – Koppers established an initial set of overarching Strategic Sustainability Goals and created 10 Functional Area Sustainability Tactical (FAST) Teams with members from across the globe. Each FAST Team is focused on one of Koppers material topics and developing objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — all to strategically strengthen overall business performance.
  • COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 RESPONSE – Koppers acted quickly to ensure operational continuity by initiating health and safety protocols and increasing the frequency of communications across all levels of the company. These actions, supported by the consistent performance of employees worldwide, meant Koppers could deliver on its commitment to provide essential products and services.
  • RECORD SAFETY PERFORMANCE – Through its Zero Harm culture, Koppers achieved its best core safety performance in company history, marking a 37 percent reduction in global days-away injuries from the prior year, an 18 percent increase of leading (preventive) safety activities and a record low in recordable incidents, not including COVID-19.
  • MEANINGFUL ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE – Koppers business model is circular by nature, using renewable resources and scrap material as primary raw materials to drive production of railroad ties, utility poles and wood preservatives. In 2020, the company reduced greenhouse gas emissions, converted more than 2.1 million railroad ties to fuel and put $14 million of capital toward its safety and environmental footprint.
  • RECORD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE – By adhering to its baseline business strategy of placing people first as the precursor and enabler of business success, Koppers completed 2020 with record financial performance across multiple key metrics, most notably a 25 percent increase in operating profit.
  • INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY– Koppers established an Inclusion and Diversity Committee, expanding opportunities to raise awareness and create space for education and open dialogue. The company also started a mentorship program to connect women of color across its employee population and launched our newest employee resource group to support working parents.
  • COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT ­ – Through multiple Community Advisory Panels and Community Reference Groups, Koppers continuously informs communities about its operations and provides a forum for dialogue. Employees also supported their communities across the globe through a mix of funding and volunteerism.

To learn more about Koppers and its Sustainability initiatives, read the digital 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report and listen to Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Hyde share 2020 Highlights.

About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin at 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications, Brand and Giving


412-227-2025


[email protected]

Koppers_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE75752&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-holdings-inc-issues-2020-corporate-sustainability-report-301355770.html

SOURCE Koppers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE75752&Transmission_Id=202108160845PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE75752&DateId=20210816
