Playboy to Introduce New Hospitality Experiences in India

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Playboy to Introduce New Hospitality Experiences in India

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Partnership with India-Based Jay Jay Capital and Investments to Expand Playboy Venues Throughout India's Metropolitan Cities

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the expansion of its global consumer products and lifestyle business in India, in partnership with Jay Jay Capital and Investments, a leading India-based investment fund and brand operator. The new partnership will bring Playboy hospitality experiences to major metropolitan areas in India, with the first flagship venue expected to open in Gurgaon in December 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with the best-in-class operators at Jay Jay Capital and Investments to build upon Playboy's long history creating unrivalled hospitality experiences," said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, Inc. "The new Playboy venues in India will stand out as premium, aspirational experiences that serve as a forum for style, culture and convening for today's young Indian consumers."

Dr. Rohit Malhorta, CEO of Jay Jay Capital and Investment said, "We are delighted about our appointment of the exclusive master license for Playboy franchise venues in India. We will roll out innovative concepts that 21st century Indian tastemakers and professionals are yearning for, including stylish Playboy lounges and inviting Playboy beer gardens and cafés, whilst delivering a unified, consistent customer experience and standard of quality under the Playboy brand umbrella. Our first flagship venue will be a fun and modern Playboy beer garden environment scheduled to open in Gurgaon by this December and Bangalore in February 2022. From there, we will expand into major metropolitan cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai. Consumers will be able to enjoy great food, service and original craft beers by Playboy."

For nearly seven decades, Playboy has delivered unrivaled hospitality experiences around the world, from the original Playboy Clubs to the legendary Playboy Mansion. Today, Playboy hospitality offerings include the Playboy Club and Lounge in Jaipur, India, the Playboy Club and Casino in London, and celebrity- and influencer-hosted parties and events in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and more.

In recent years, beer gardens, hotel rooftops and lounges have become increasing popular with young Indian consumers who seek more elevated and intimate settings over more expansive dance-club nightlife settings. More and more young adults in India value experiences outside the home and spaces that allow for creative self-expression across social media.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spend annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2010. The group is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with business interest in the field of Food and Beverage, Hospitality, Consulting, Business Liasioning, and Retailing. Group has signed brands in F&B, hospitality and retail with an aim to launch multiple formats in the current year.

Contact:

Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA73074&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playboy-to-introduce-new-hospitality-experiences-in-india-301354204.html

SOURCE Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA73074&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA73074&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment