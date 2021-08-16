Playboy to Introduce New Hospitality Experiences in India

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the expansion of its global consumer products and lifestyle business in India, in partnership with Jay Jay Capital and Investments, a leading India-based investment fund and brand operator. The new partnership will bring Playboy hospitality experiences to major metropolitan areas in India, with the first flagship venue expected to open in Gurgaon in December 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with the best-in-class operators at Jay Jay Capital and Investments to build upon Playboy's long history creating unrivalled hospitality experiences," said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, Inc. "The new Playboy venues in India will stand out as premium, aspirational experiences that serve as a forum for style, culture and convening for today's young Indian consumers."

Dr. Rohit Malhorta, CEO of Jay Jay Capital and Investment said, "We are delighted about our appointment of the exclusive master license for Playboy franchise venues in India. We will roll out innovative concepts that 21st century Indian tastemakers and professionals are yearning for, including stylish Playboy lounges and inviting Playboy beer gardens and cafés, whilst delivering a unified, consistent customer experience and standard of quality under the Playboy brand umbrella. Our first flagship venue will be a fun and modern Playboy beer garden environment scheduled to open in Gurgaon by this December and Bangalore in February 2022. From there, we will expand into major metropolitan cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai. Consumers will be able to enjoy great food, service and original craft beers by Playboy."

For nearly seven decades, Playboy has delivered unrivaled hospitality experiences around the world, from the original Playboy Clubs to the legendary Playboy Mansion. Today, Playboy hospitality offerings include the Playboy Club and Lounge in Jaipur, India, the Playboy Club and Casino in London, and celebrity- and influencer-hosted parties and events in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and more.

In recent years, beer gardens, hotel rooftops and lounges have become increasing popular with young Indian consumers who seek more elevated and intimate settings over more expansive dance-club nightlife settings. More and more young adults in India value experiences outside the home and spaces that allow for creative self-expression across social media.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spend annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Jay Jay Capital and Investments Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2010. The group is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with business interest in the field of Food and Beverage, Hospitality, Consulting, Business Liasioning, and Retailing. Group has signed brands in F&B, hospitality and retail with an aim to launch multiple formats in the current year.

