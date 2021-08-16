Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

PR Newswire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. Energy Services generated revenues of $25.3 million and $82.9 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Net income available to common shareholders was $9.2 million and $7.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $731,626 and $264,309 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Forgiveness on PPP loans accounted for $9.8 million in nonoperating income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. Gross profit percentage increased from 9.2% to 10.7% and from 7.0% to 9.0% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 2020, respectively.
Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "Our increased focus on both organic and inorganic growth in gas and water distribution services led to year-over-year improvement in revenue and gross profit in these areas when compared to the same periods in 2020. However, offsetting these gains, we saw a decrease in the demand for our gas and petroleum transmission services due to fewer transmission projects available to bid along with greater competition." Reynolds continued, "We expect our efforts to increase distribution revenues and profit along with modest improvement in transmission awards and expanded electrical, mechanical, and general construction services to result in improved results in our fiscal fourth quarter. Our backlog at June 30, 2021, was $73.1 million as compared to $61.2 million at March 31, 2021, with an additional $13.0 million in general construction contracts awarded subsequent to June 30, 2021."
Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 25,285,951
$ 30,762,725
$ 82,901,159
$ 74,678,432
Cost of revenues
22,580,340
27,936,548
75,478,966
69,425,044
Gross profit
2,705,611
2,826,177
7,422,193
5,253,388
Selling and administrative expenses
3,207,864
2,532,141
10,627,607
7,473,422
(Loss) income from operations
(502,253)
294,036
(3,205,414)
(2,220,034)
Other nonoperating income (expense)
Interest income
108
83
151,877
53,332
PPP loan forgiveness
9,799,100
-
9,799,100
-
Other nonoperating expense
(35,833)
(53,793)
(121,343)
(130,472)
Interest expense
(136,995)
(101,335)
(356,505)
(400,197)
Gain on sale of equipment
135,269
43,296
627,580
563,062
9,761,649
(111,749)
10,100,709
85,725
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,259,396
182,287
6,895,295
(2,134,309)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(53,844)
200,242
(458,812)
(347,629)
Net income (loss)
9,313,240
(17,955)
7,354,107
(1,786,680)
Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
231,750
231,750
Income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 9,235,990
$ (95,205)
$ 7,122,357
$ (2,018,430)
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
13,621,406
13,627,293
13,621,406
13,844,340
Weighted average shares-diluted
17,089,722
13,627,293
17,089,722
13,844,340
Earnings (loss) per share
available to common shareholders
$ 0.678
$ (0.007)
$ 0.523
$ (0.146)
Earnings (loss) per share-diluted
available to common shareholders
$ 0.540
$ (0.007)
$ 0.417
$ (0.146)
Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss) available to common shareholders:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net income (loss) available to
common shareholders
$ 9,235,990
$ (95,205)
$ 7,122,357
$ (2,018,430)
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense
(53,844)
200,242
(458,812)
(347,629)
Add: Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
231,750
231,750
Add: Interest expense
136,995
101,335
356,505
400,197
Less: Non-operating (income) expense
(9,898,644)
10,414
(10,457,214)
(485,922)
Add: Depreciation expense
1,233,879
1,097,750
3,469,723
3,315,541
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 731,626
$ 1,391,786
$ 264,309
$ 1,095,507
Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
