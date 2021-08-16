Logo
Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 16, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. Energy Services generated revenues of $25.3 million and $82.9 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Net income available to common shareholders was $9.2 million and $7.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $731,626 and $264,309 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Forgiveness on PPP loans accounted for $9.8 million in nonoperating income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. Gross profit percentage increased from 9.2% to 10.7% and from 7.0% to 9.0% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 2020, respectively.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "Our increased focus on both organic and inorganic growth in gas and water distribution services led to year-over-year improvement in revenue and gross profit in these areas when compared to the same periods in 2020. However, offsetting these gains, we saw a decrease in the demand for our gas and petroleum transmission services due to fewer transmission projects available to bid along with greater competition." Reynolds continued, "We expect our efforts to increase distribution revenues and profit along with modest improvement in transmission awards and expanded electrical, mechanical, and general construction services to result in improved results in our fiscal fourth quarter. Our backlog at June 30, 2021, was $73.1 million as compared to $61.2 million at March 31, 2021, with an additional $13.0 million in general construction contracts awarded subsequent to June 30, 2021."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020:




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020











Revenue

$ 25,285,951


$ 30,762,725


$ 82,901,159


$ 74,678,432











Cost of revenues

22,580,340


27,936,548


75,478,966


69,425,044












Gross profit

2,705,611


2,826,177


7,422,193


5,253,388











Selling and administrative expenses

3,207,864


2,532,141


10,627,607


7,473,422


(Loss) income from operations

(502,253)


294,036


(3,205,414)


(2,220,034)











Other nonoperating income (expense)









Interest income

108


83


151,877


53,332


PPP loan forgiveness

9,799,100


-


9,799,100


-


Other nonoperating expense

(35,833)


(53,793)


(121,343)


(130,472)


Interest expense

(136,995)


(101,335)


(356,505)


(400,197)


Gain on sale of equipment

135,269


43,296


627,580


563,062




9,761,649


(111,749)


10,100,709


85,725












Income (loss) before income taxes

9,259,396


182,287


6,895,295


(2,134,309)












Income tax (benefit) expense

(53,844)


200,242


(458,812)


(347,629)












Net income (loss)

9,313,240


(17,955)


7,354,107


(1,786,680)












Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250


231,750


231,750





















Income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 9,235,990


$ (95,205)


$ 7,122,357


$ (2,018,430)












Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,621,406


13,627,293


13,621,406


13,844,340












Weighted average shares-diluted

17,089,722


13,627,293


17,089,722


13,844,340












Earnings (loss) per share










available to common shareholders

$ 0.678


$ (0.007)


$ 0.523


$ (0.146)












Earnings (loss) per share-diluted










available to common shareholders

$ 0.540


$ (0.007)


$ 0.417


$ (0.146)

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss) available to common shareholders:


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2020


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited









Net income (loss) available to








common shareholders

$ 9,235,990


$ (95,205)


$ 7,122,357


$ (2,018,430)









Less: Income tax (benefit) expense

(53,844)


200,242


(458,812)


(347,629)









Add: Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250


231,750


231,750









Add: Interest expense

136,995


101,335


356,505


400,197









Less: Non-operating (income) expense

(9,898,644)


10,414


(10,457,214)


(485,922)









Add: Depreciation expense

1,233,879


1,097,750


3,469,723


3,315,541









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 731,626


$ 1,391,786


$ 264,309


$ 1,095,507

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

favicon.png?sn=NE75079&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-june-30-2021-301355262.html

SOURCE Energy Services of America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE75079&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE75079&DateId=20210816
