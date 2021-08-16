Logo
Credera Names Nickoria Johnson Chief Diversity Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, has named Nickoria Johnson to the newly created position of chief diversity officer. Johnson will be responsible for accelerating the mission of amplifying voices of underrepresented groups and synergizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) efforts toward unified goals to ensure accessibility, focus, and visibility of DE&I for the firm. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion have long been a core part of who Credera is. We believe we create the best solutions when unique perspectives and experiences come together," said Justin Bell, Credera president and CEO. "The creation of the chief diversity officer role is the right next step for Credera as we rapidly grow both geographically and in employee number. Nickoria is the perfect fit for this role based on her deep experience as a consultant and leader at the firm and her deep passion for and expertise in DE&I."

Johnson is an experienced technology leader and has been a principal in Credera's Management Consulting practice for two years, leading the firm's go-to-market strategy for program leadership and change leadership. She has also led much of Credera's thought leadership and growth around diversity, equity, and inclusion as the executive sponsor of CredColor, Credera's employee resource group for people of color, and OPMG BLQ, OPMG's Black associate employee resource group. In addition, Johnson has been a part of the OPMG anti-racism diversity, equity, and inclusion steering committee and led a workstream, while also co-authoring Credera's unconscious bias training.

"I look forward to helping our firm continue to drive forward our DE&I maturity and initiatives, applying more focus and intentionality across recruiting, retention, training, strategy, and other dimensions. Our goal is to make Credera the most inclusive and best place to work for every Credera team member and to apply what we learn with our clients and partners," said Johnson. "Our commitment to DE&I helps realize our mission of making an extraordinary impact on our clients, our colleagues, and our communities and demonstrates how we live out two of our core values: 'people first' and 'tenacity.'"

As chief diversity officer, Johnson will strengthen the current DE&I programs at Credera, drive forward Omnicom's OPEN 2.0 DE&I strategy and oversee the vision of the future of DE&I at the firm. Johnson will also serve as the executive sponsor of Credera's DE&I committee, which acts as an umbrella over all the DE&I initiatives and resources across Credera.

"Credera's appointment of Nickoria Johnson as chief diversity officer cements the dedication to DE&I that Credera has already lived out through its goals and actions. I'm proud to have Nickoria join our outstanding team of more than 30 dedicated Omnicom DE&I leaders," said Emily Graham, Omnicom's chief equity and impact officer and senior vice president of Diversity and Inclusion Communications.

Johnson is a respected speaker on both DE&I issues and in the technology strategy space, speaking on the topics of leadership, business transformation, and career development across the country. Johnson is a national board member for High Tech High Heels, on the advisory board for Tomorrow's Scientists, Technicians, and Managers (TSTM), and an advisor for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Johnson attended Howard University and completed her bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and organizational behavior from Benedictine University.

ABOUT CREDERA
Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, its more than 900 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for its clients. The firm's mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public, relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

favicon.png?sn=NY75298&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credera-names-nickoria-johnson-chief-diversity-officer-301355298.html

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY75298&Transmission_Id=202108160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY75298&DateId=20210816
