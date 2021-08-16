Credera Names Nickoria Johnson Chief Diversity Officer

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, has named Nickoria Johnson to the newly created position of chief diversity officer. Johnson will be responsible for accelerating the mission of amplifying voices of underrepresented groups and synergizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) efforts toward unified goals to ensure accessibility, focus, and visibility of DE&I for the firm. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion have long been a core part of who Credera is. We believe we create the best solutions when unique perspectives and experiences come together," said Justin Bell, Credera president and CEO. "The creation of the chief diversity officer role is the right next step for Credera as we rapidly grow both geographically and in employee number. Nickoria is the perfect fit for this role based on her deep experience as a consultant and leader at the firm and her deep passion for and expertise in DE&I."

Johnson is an experienced technology leader and has been a principal in Credera's Management Consulting practice for two years, leading the firm's go-to-market strategy for program leadership and change leadership. She has also led much of Credera's thought leadership and growth around diversity, equity, and inclusion as the executive sponsor of CredColor, Credera's employee resource group for people of color, and OPMG BLQ, OPMG's Black associate employee resource group. In addition, Johnson has been a part of the OPMG anti-racism diversity, equity, and inclusion steering committee and led a workstream, while also co-authoring Credera's unconscious bias training.

"I look forward to helping our firm continue to drive forward our DE&I maturity and initiatives, applying more focus and intentionality across recruiting, retention, training, strategy, and other dimensions. Our goal is to make Credera the most inclusive and best place to work for every Credera team member and to apply what we learn with our clients and partners," said Johnson. "Our commitment to DE&I helps realize our mission of making an extraordinary impact on our clients, our colleagues, and our communities and demonstrates how we live out two of our core values: 'people first' and 'tenacity.'"

As chief diversity officer, Johnson will strengthen the current DE&I programs at Credera, drive forward Omnicom's OPEN 2.0 DE&I strategy and oversee the vision of the future of DE&I at the firm. Johnson will also serve as the executive sponsor of Credera's DE&I committee, which acts as an umbrella over all the DE&I initiatives and resources across Credera.

"Credera's appointment of Nickoria Johnson as chief diversity officer cements the dedication to DE&I that Credera has already lived out through its goals and actions. I'm proud to have Nickoria join our outstanding team of more than 30 dedicated Omnicom DE&I leaders," said Emily Graham, Omnicom's chief equity and impact officer and senior vice president of Diversity and Inclusion Communications.

Johnson is a respected speaker on both DE&I issues and in the technology strategy space, speaking on the topics of leadership, business transformation, and career development across the country. Johnson is a national board member for High Tech High Heels, on the advisory board for Tomorrow's Scientists, Technicians, and Managers (TSTM), and an advisor for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Johnson attended Howard University and completed her bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and organizational behavior from Benedictine University.

