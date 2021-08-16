Logo
Sands Capital Management Buys Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Match Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, UiPath Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Illumina Inc, Match Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, , BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Sands Capital Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $59 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Frank Sands 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frank+sands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frank Sands
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 23,092,493 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 13,645,342 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,245,255 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 703,233 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,642,368 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,250,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,251,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,135,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 107,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $362.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,540,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,607,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,397,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,124,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07.

Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 41.63%. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Sands Capital Management still held 1,675,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Sands Capital Management still held 6,466,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.



