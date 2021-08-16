Sands Capital Management Buys Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Match Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

New Purchases: CVNA, PATH, BZ, ANSS, WCN,

Added Positions: DASH, SRPT, ABNB, SNOW, MELI, BABA, SHOP, TSM, ASML, AMZN, NKE, APTV, LRCX, V, EW, TEAM, DXCM, GOOGL, HDB, OKTA, ZM, GOOG, FB, ALGN, CHGG, ROP, COUP, NET, YNDX, UNH, TDG, MSFT, IRTC, ICE, PAGS, DG, GLOB, EDU, BFAM, TECH, TME, TCOM, EQIX, XP, HCM,

Reduced Positions: ILMN, MTCH, SQ, SE, FND, WMG, NOW, Z, FVRR, GO, KRTX, ADBE, INDA,

Sold Out: EXAS, WORK, BGNE,

Investment company Sands Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, UiPath Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Illumina Inc, Match Group Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, , BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Sands Capital Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $59 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frank Sands

Sea Ltd (SE) - 23,092,493 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Visa Inc (V) - 13,645,342 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,245,255 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 703,233 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,642,368 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,250,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,251,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,135,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 107,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $362.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,540,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,607,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,397,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,124,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07.

Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 41.63%. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Sands Capital Management still held 1,675,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sands Capital Management reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Sands Capital Management still held 6,466,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.