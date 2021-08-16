Disney Expands Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Cover Sets, Unveils Full 2021 Halloween Lineup

Today, Disney (NYSE: DIS) added all new Adaptive Roleplay kid’s costumes and wheelchair cover sets to the previously available assortment that launched last year. In addition to adaptive costumes inspired by Disney Princess and Pixar characters that were created in collaboration with Disguise, new items include a Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set. These adaptive features allow fans who use wheelchairs and have other accessibility needs to transform into some of their favorite characters across the Disney portfolio. Also available now on shopDisney.com, is a robust Halloween 2021 lineup including costumes for adults, kids and pets.

"I'm thrilled that through the expansion of our Adaptive Roleplay collection, we can further connect our iconic franchises with fans and families worldwide through thoughtful design that allows everyone to take part in their favorite stories and worlds—from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther to Star Wars: The Mandalorian," said Stephanie Young, president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "With today's announcement, we're better able to meet the needs of more of our Guests, and we're excited to see this inspired collection continue to grow."

The costumes are designed with stretch fabric that opens in the back for front entry only to allow for more accessible dressing. The adaptive line is open in the rear and has longer length inseams for wheelchair-friendly wear. The costumes also have flap openings on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access. The wheelchair cover sets fit most standard wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels andcome with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place. It is advised that the wheelchair is operated by a helper when the cover set is attached.

The 2021 Halloween assortment includes costumes inspired by all-new releases like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision, as well as Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Additionally, the lineup features all new clothing, accessories, and decor featuring Disney’s notorious Villains characters, Marvel’s elite heroes, and more.

