Publication of Prospectus

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

16 August 2021

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 12 August 2021 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor)

The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the documents incorporated by reference.

To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum dated 12 August 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_co.stream/1628864528027/18eb3f10595112704d8cdca721f00c8fdda86aba/information-memorandum-dated-12-august-2021.pdf

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/textimage.stream/1627487961332/4e29c45e60019d73765e9953217e29935de67692/q2-2021-qra-document.pdf

Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2020, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/par/tabbedcontent_f645/tab_7bf9_copy/textimage_d83f.stream/1615464115245/a1e527c87e9d548f6e5e0b760ec92c12464b8b94/royal-dutch-shell-form-20-f-2020.pdf

Annual Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2020/servicepages/downloads/files/shell-annual-report-2020.pdf

Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2019, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/par/tabbedcontent_f645/tab_7bf9/textimage_d83f.stream/1584017731196/ddffd9df69e200337b98e10cf757d5c7c0acf12e/annual-report-rds-20f-2019.pdf

Annual Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2019

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2019/servicepages/downloads/files/shell_annual_report_2019.pdf

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association-shell-international-finance-b-v/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_408907459.stream/1627991754015/def7d961131c50cb765df9369b49cee4da6ccdfb/annual-report-shell-international-finance-bv-audited-december-twenty-twenty.pdf

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association-shell-international-finance-b-v/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection.stream/1627991281520/9d07c22d36482df4620fb4555743831114ac96a4/shell-international-finance-december-twenty-nineteen-financial-statements.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 15 August 2013

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_991224554.stream/1597145050909/4e31546e444ae06fc7d3e54d5741a608a8ae4ae7/shell-2013-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2014

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_662989122.stream/1596622929856/adb339d13dbcfa00f67804a6b85d6419164b70bc/shell-2014-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 11 August 2015

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_1102774306.stream/1596622920206/351faa21a40d70fd3dc309e897817d85c9898afe/shell-2015-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 9 August 2016

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_1769144288.stream/1596622921213/341c5fcb88870eba480ce002f5e43b2e334ddf09/shell-2016-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 8 August 2017

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_1650493980.stream/1596622920443/298f046ff67d2e2da7ec24c59b87d60eb482e306/shell-2017-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 3 August 2018

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_1155537365.stream/1533915902803/c127ef970cacf7ec1a1f2cc528ed201a04157148/ukla-approved-emtn-im-2018.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection_1783671702.stream/1571067845560/01c26644e9d323d92fd4a08cdf9547332ddc37e7/icm-information-memorandum.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection.stream/1597414119039/e118a973c76e1188f0ce6396718005cd381597c7/information-memorandum-dated-13-august-2020.pdf

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

