ClearOne Aura Xceed BMA Wins Prestigious TWICE VIP High-Res Audio Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking residential Beamforming Microphone Ceiling Array, Aura™ Xceed™ BMA, was awarded a 2021 TWICE VIP Award in the “High-Res Audio Components” category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005135/en/

TWVIP.0013_2021_logo_winner_%281%29.jpg

The eighth edition of the awards celebrated the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to consumers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The TWICE VIP Awards, presented by TWICE, a leading trade magazine for the consumer electronics and appliance industries, is the only awards program voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The eighth edition of the TWICE VIP Awards for consumer electronics honors the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to consumers.

“We are very grateful to receive this award from TWICE,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “That said, we are particularly honored by the overwhelming support we received from the TWICE audience of retailers and distributors throughout the voting process.”

“Home offices have become the standard workplace for tens of millions of professionals who now need a work environment that is just as productive as their corporate office,” added Hakimoglu. “Now, with products like the Aura Xceed BMA, professionals working from home can expect the same performance quality and reliability typically found in a traditional office.”

The Aura Xceed BMA features a powerful USB-enabled Beamforming Ceiling Microphone Array that easily surface mounts to a home office ceiling for superb conferencing audio. The Xceed BMA includes unique features such as powerful audio beamforming, built-in power amps to connect directly to loudspeakers, acoustic echo and noise cancellation, and full-duplex audio, so all call participants can speak and be heard clearly and simultaneously.

Any laptop or room PC can be connected to the Xceed BMA through USB. It features a sleek design with a nearly invisible ceiling install allowing users to speak from anywhere in the home office – no longer are users restricted to a desk. The Xceed BMA also features optional Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices to use the system wirelessly.

The Xceed BMA enhances any video cloud-collaboration application including ClearOne’s award-winning cloud-based video collaboration application - COLLABORATE® Space. It equally enhances other popular applications such as Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, Google® Meet™ and more.

Click here to learn more about the Aura Xceed BMA.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005135r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005135/en/

