Learning Uninterrupted: K12 Private Academy Enrolling Students Worldwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

As families around the world continue to confront the challenges of a global pandemic, K12+Private+Academy is ready to provide students with a safe and secure school year–from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. The accredited online private school is now enrolling students in grades K-12 for multiple 2021 start dates.

“Attending school online allows families to focus on their child’s future without disruption – a benefit that shined through more than ever this past year,” said Leslie Smith, K12 Private Academy Head of School. “At a time of incredible uncertainty, we are proud to offer students and families a place to land, where they can learn in the ways that are right for them. For those unsure of what the year ahead will bring, our school is here to help your child succeed.”

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with a quality, inclusive choice for private school education in an online setting provided by Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN). As an accredited school, K12 Private Academy graduates earn a U.S. diploma accepted by schools, colleges, universities, and employers around the globe.

K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity around the world. Teachers receive specialized training to be effective in the online environment, and the school’s curriculum invites students to study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history, as well as a host of electives. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement® options. For aspiring college athletes, K12 Private Academy is NCAA accredited.

Through the Stride Career Prep at K12 Private Academy, full-time and part-time students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future career paths. Stride Career Prep offers career learning courses in a variety of in-demand fields such as business, health and human services, and information technology.

K12 Private Academy boasts a one hundred percent college acceptance rate, and alumni go on to enroll in highly-regarded colleges and universities around the world. Eligible students can take advantage of K12 Private Academy’s dual enrollment program, earning college credits to gain an academic and financial advantage should they choose to enroll in higher education.

Enrollment at K12 Private Academy is now open for August, September, and October start dates. For more information visit www.k12privateacademy.com.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students worldwide in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by Cognia and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a U.S. diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005062/en/

