Alligator Bioscience Announces New Senior Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2021

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that Julie Silber has joined the company as the new Senior Director of Communications and Investor Relations. Bringing over 20+ years of investor relations, strategic communications, counsel and executive financial leadership experience, Julie has served as a trusted advisor to small and medium size public companies as, both an Investor Relations Officer and as a consultant, with companies listed in the US, London, Canada, Australia, Sweden and Finland by strengthening their investor relations and shareholder communication.

Julie's unique experience, rooted in Wall Street, combines a deep understanding of Best Practice Investor Relations, the needs and requirements of listed companies and the know-how to gain access and/or expand their exposure in the global capital markets. Over the last 6 years, Julie's main focus has been working with Life Sciences companies in the Nordics, most recently as Senior Director of IR at Immunovia AB. Julie, throughout her career, has also been instrumental in executing all facets of the IR function and leveraging her vast institutional investor knowledge, and strategic business consulting expertise with the goal of increasing value for all stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome an executive of Julie's caliber and experience to help strengthen and expand Alligator's Communications and Investor Relations program. Julie will be working closely with Alligator's senior management on the exciting prospects of expanding our reach and exposure with the investment community," commented Søren Bregenholt, CEO. He continues, "We are at a pivotal time in the development of the company and Alligator's strategic communications plan and IR function needs to be able to support thestrategic plan for the years to come."

For further information, please contact:
Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 46-540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CEST on August 16, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. The pipeline includes two clinical assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and an undisclosed molecule based on its proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ technology platform with MacroGenics Inc. Out licensed programs include AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotherus Inc. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-announces-new-senior-director-of-communications---investor-relations,c3396832

favicon.png?sn=IO76173&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-announces-new-senior-director-of-communications--investor-relations-301355842.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience

