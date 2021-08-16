G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Rights, Commencing August 17, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Rights, Commencing August 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGVU) ("G3 VRM Acquisition" or the "Company") today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock ("Class A Common Stock") and rights to acquire 1/10 of one shares of Class A Common Stock upon completion of the Company initial business combination ("Rights") included in the units. Class A Common Stock and Rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "GGGV" and "GGGVR," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "GGGVU."

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on target businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry. The Company is sponsored by G3 VRM Holdings LLC, an affiliate of G2 Capital Advisors, LLC, a Massachusetts limited liability company that was founded in 2010 to provide financial advisory and investment banking services to middle-market companies leveraging deep industry sector specialization and capital markets expertise, and VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), a Nevada corporation and provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected, including with respect to the separate trading of the Company's securities and the Company's efforts to complete a business combination,. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its other filings made with the SEC. The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Matthew Konkle, Chairman and CEO
G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=NE76169&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g3-vrm-acquisition-corp-announces-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-common-stock-and-rights-commencing-august-17-2021-301355848.html

SOURCE G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE76169&Transmission_Id=202108160918PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE76169&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment