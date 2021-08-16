BioReference Laboratories Acquires U.S. Ariosa Centralized Laboratory Prenatal Testing Business

PR Newswire

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), today announced the acquisition of the U.S. Ariosa centralized laboratory prenatal testing business from Roche.

Ariosa's non invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test, the Harmony Prenatal Test, is one of the most widely studied tests utilized in prenatal screening. The test has been performed in over 1.5 million patients. GenPath, BioReference's specialty health division, currently offers, ClariTest™ Core, which utilizes the same core technology as the Harmony Prenatal Test. The acquisition of Ariosa will complement this current NIPS offering.

"Throughout BioReference's 40 year legacy of diagnostic testing, women's health has been at the forefront of our focus," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Last year, there were about six million pregnancies in the U.S., and prenatal screening for Down syndrome has become common practice. Acquiring the U.S. Ariosa centralized laboratory prenatal testing business allows us to expand our NIPS offerings and further underscores our commitment to prenatal screening, allowing BioReference and GenPath to advance high quality and accessible testing that positively impacts the medical care and outcomes of patients and their families."

For more information, please visit www.bioreference.com and www.genpath.com .

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, particularly statements regarding BioReference's ClariTest Core, the performance of the Harmony Prenatal Test, whether the Harmony Test will enhance our testing portfolio, whether the acquired business will integrate well with BioReference, whether the service and the test will function or perform as designed, and the role and value of the test to patients and healthcare providers as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

