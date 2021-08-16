CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rekor Systems, Inc.

PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor") f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) ("Novume") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/rekor-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rekor

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor's automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as the defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, Rekor's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rekor investors may, no later than August 30, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-announces-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-rekor-systems-inc-301355178.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP