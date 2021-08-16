KEMPER Corp Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: IDEV, PFF, ICSH,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KEMPER Corp. As of 2021Q2, KEMPER Corp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 2,111,652 shares, 38.33% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,213,087 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 782,081 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 425,689 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 93,094 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

KEMPER Corp initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.800500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 425,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEMPER Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KEMPER Corp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.