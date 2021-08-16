Logo
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells , Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Divid

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Integrated Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, sells , Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,324 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 339,599 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 584,877 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,535 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 295,545 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
New Purchase: PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E (MFEM)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 169,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 26,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 124,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 39,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc (CIK)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
