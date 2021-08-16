Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells , Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Divid

New Purchases: MFEM, VIOV, SPTI, QQQ, IJT, DES, VXUS, DBEF, NAD, NEA, DIAX, BGX, JSD, MYD, AFT, DMO, HNW, FMN, MYI,

MFEM, VIOV, SPTI, QQQ, IJT, DES, VXUS, DBEF, NAD, NEA, DIAX, BGX, JSD, MYD, AFT, DMO, HNW, FMN, MYI, Added Positions: SPAB, SPDW, SPTM, SPIB, IWD, EFV, VMBS, EMLC, VIG, JQUA, SPTS, IWF, TFI, SPTL, FRA, GDL, DSM, JRO, MAV, EIM, SBI, MVF, BRW, GIM, JOF, HYB, FAX, VLT, HFRO, BIF, MFM, AOD, HIO, AWF, VVR, NSL, DHY, DHF, DSU, HTY, MSD, KSM, AGD, BOE, IGD, BGT, JFR, EFR, KTF, TEI, EAD, MHI, PHK, EVN, PHT,

SPAB, SPDW, SPTM, SPIB, IWD, EFV, VMBS, EMLC, VIG, JQUA, SPTS, IWF, TFI, SPTL, FRA, GDL, DSM, JRO, MAV, EIM, SBI, MVF, BRW, GIM, JOF, HYB, FAX, VLT, HFRO, BIF, MFM, AOD, HIO, AWF, VVR, NSL, DHY, DHF, DSU, HTY, MSD, KSM, AGD, BOE, IGD, BGT, JFR, EFR, KTF, TEI, EAD, MHI, PHK, EVN, PHT, Reduced Positions: RPV,

RPV, Sold Out: ITE, BXMX, BDJ, CIK, EVV, IID, HIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, sells , Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,324 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 339,599 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 584,877 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,535 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 295,545 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 169,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 26,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 124,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 39,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.