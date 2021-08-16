Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells , Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Divid

- New Purchases: MFEM, VIOV, SPTI, QQQ, IJT, DES, VXUS, DBEF, NAD, NEA, DIAX, BGX, JSD, MYD, AFT, DMO, HNW, FMN, MYI,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPDW, SPTM, SPIB, IWD, EFV, VMBS, EMLC, VIG, JQUA, SPTS, IWF, TFI, SPTL, FRA, GDL, DSM, JRO, MAV, EIM, SBI, MVF, BRW, GIM, JOF, HYB, FAX, VLT, HFRO, BIF, MFM, AOD, HIO, AWF, VVR, NSL, DHY, DHF, DSU, HTY, MSD, KSM, AGD, BOE, IGD, BGT, JFR, EFR, KTF, TEI, EAD, MHI, PHK, EVN, PHT,
- Reduced Positions: RPV,
- Sold Out: ITE, BXMX, BDJ, CIK, EVV, IID, HIX,
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,324 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 339,599 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 584,877 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,535 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 295,545 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 169,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 26,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 124,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 39,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.Sold Out: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc (CIK)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88.Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)
Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
