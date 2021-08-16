Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc

- New Purchases: FERG, ATR, EPAY, MOS, FTCH, CLI, ARD, RCM, GTX, ATIP,
- Added Positions: OUT, GRSV, ZNGA, PRPL, VVV, USFD, LAD, GRSVU,
- Reduced Positions: CBOE, RMR, ITGR, FTDR, CHNG, PRMW,
- Sold Out: UPWK, TLND, STAY, TWTR, TMX, MIC, ATGE, CNC, RVI, ACHC, APG, SEE, FSRV, SSNC, CRSR, SCPL, SPNV.U,
For the details of Hawk Ridge Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hawk Ridge Management LLC
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,811,093 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,297,947 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio.
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 671,691 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,916 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 2,807,648 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.32%
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 671,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26. The stock is now traded at around $132.021700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 326,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,007,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 782,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 107,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 374.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 2,807,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 1333.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 4,326,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 174.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.223600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,032,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,119,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSVU)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.Sold Out: (TLND)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.Reduced: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.69%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 153,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 85.01%. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 65,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 20.91%. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $95.9, with an estimated average price of $92.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 609,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hawk Ridge Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hawk Ridge Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment