Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hawk Ridge Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hawk Ridge Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,811,093 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,297,947 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 671,691 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,916 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 2,807,648 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.32%

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 671,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26. The stock is now traded at around $132.021700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 326,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,007,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 782,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 107,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 374.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 2,807,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 1333.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 4,326,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 174.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.223600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,032,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,119,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.69%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 153,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 85.01%. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 65,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 20.91%. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $95.9, with an estimated average price of $92.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 609,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.