Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hawk Ridge Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ferguson PLC, Outfront Media Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, sells Upwork Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hawk Ridge Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hawk Ridge Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hawk Ridge Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hawk Ridge Management LLC
  1. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,811,093 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,297,947 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 671,691 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,916 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
  5. Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 2,807,648 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.32%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 671,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26. The stock is now traded at around $132.021700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 326,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,007,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 782,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 107,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 374.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 2,807,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 1333.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 4,326,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 174.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.223600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,032,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,119,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSVU)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Reduced: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 81.81%. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.69%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 153,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 85.01%. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 65,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC reduced to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 20.91%. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $95.9, with an estimated average price of $92.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Hawk Ridge Management LLC still held 609,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hawk Ridge Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hawk Ridge Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider