Hutchinson Capital Management Buys Adobe Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Toyota Motor Corp, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Toyota Motor Corp, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 698,199 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,019 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,039 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,685 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 129,315 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.76%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 166,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.69%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 112,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.85%. The sale prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 116,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.



