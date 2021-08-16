Hutchinson Capital Management Buys Adobe Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Toyota Motor Corp, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, SPG, HD,

ADBE, SPG, HD, Added Positions: LBRDK, STOR, CABO, SCHR, AMZN, BMY, CAT, COST, PEP, V,

LBRDK, STOR, CABO, SCHR, AMZN, BMY, CAT, COST, PEP, V, Reduced Positions: CVS, MRK, NVO, DIS, COF, SCHO, WFC, ABT, INGR, IBM, INTC,

CVS, MRK, NVO, DIS, COF, SCHO, WFC, ABT, INGR, IBM, INTC, Sold Out: TM, GE,

Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Toyota Motor Corp, CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 698,199 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 91,019 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,039 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,685 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 129,315 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.76%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 166,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.69%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 112,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hutchinson Capital Management reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.85%. The sale prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Hutchinson Capital Management still held 116,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.