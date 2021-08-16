Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF
- New Purchases: BA, ICSH, QCOM,
- Added Positions: SPY, VIG, VB, VXUS, EEM, QQQ, IJH, IXJ, VCR, JPM, IBB, TSLA, ABBV, JNJ, MMM, DIA, BRK.B, C, V, COST, NVDA, FB, XLF, INTC, BAC, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, BND, SCHX, MA, IGM, CSCO, SNPS, TGT, DIS, WDAY, IYY, JPST,
- Sold Out: VAR,
For the details of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarity+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,825 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,389 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,794 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,699 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 115,599 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $352.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment