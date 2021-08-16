Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BA, ICSH, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,825 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,389 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,794 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,699 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 115,599 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $352.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.