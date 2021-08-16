Wade G W & Inc Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Morgan Stanley, The Home Depot Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

- New Purchases: FNDA, U, NXGN, VB, FNDF, SCHF, FNDE, PD, CMG, TPL, SCHE, FNDC, PAVE, DASH, MSI, SCHH, SCHC, PANW, COIN, EAGG, ESML, RBLX, DGRO, RDVY, YUM, BBH, HAUZ, IMGN, DOW, ABNB, TSM, FBND, SUB, ALTU, PRF, ITOT, IYM, VONG, XPO, TRIT,
- Added Positions: PDBC, MS, HD, FNDX, VOO, DVY, LQD, IWD, T, HON, IWN, BLOK, SBUX, IJR, XLC, ARKK, JETS, VEA, NEE, NKE, BRK.B, IWS, MA, TXN, PINS, PEP, V, VOD, SO, PYPL, XLB, CAT, LOW, TGT, PAYX, NSC, MRNA, ADI, IWO, FBT, EFAV, ZTS, MFC, TJX, DNP, IP, IVW, EL, RTX, BKNG, GD, GOOGL, ROBO, EFG, MDT, PFE, KMB, AMT, IBB, TIP, BAC, CVS, RY, DSI, SHW, AVGO, FB, PJP, ESGU, UNH, WM, EEM, UL, IXN, SDY, AEG, CHD, CTSH, IDV, ESGD, EPD, PM, IYW, SUSB, CMCSA, PFF, NLOK, NRG, VO, VIG, CRM, CB, CARR, VYM, NOC, XLV, GM, ENB, DON, KR, VLO, COP, INTU, MJ, NVS, LUV, FDN, BA, SYK, CTAS, JBLU, AOR, SOXX, STZ, DES, SCHD, HUM, ZM, ITA, IBM, JPEM, UBER, ALL, MAR, MKC, AMAT, EFV, LRCX, IFF, BBY, ADV,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SHY, IWF, GLD, MSFT, BND, AMZN, XLK, VUG, IWB, IVV, IJS, VTV, BRK.A, EFA, IXC, VNQ, LLY, IAU, AOM, UNP, DUK, WMT, IEMG, SYY, IEF, ADP, CRNC, VZ, TSLA, SCHX, ADBE, BK, IWR, MCD, SPGI, ABT, IDXX, DIA, ABBV, BABA, GILD, MMM, SCHP, CPB, IWM, ED, IJJ, JEF, F, BP, IJT, TMO, BDX, ISRG, STT, DEO, SCZ, EBAY, ETN, OKTA, ITW, HYG, NVDA, IJK, PKI, DLS, FISV, BAX, ACI, SPTM, OTIS, DRI, CWB, DLR, ES, VT, AXP, ORCL, AMLP, SHOP, BMY, PBW, GLW, MDLZ, ROP, GSK, AGG, MO, C, LMT, EXPE, MRK, GIS, VGT, HEI, FAST, GS, PSX, CLX, PTON, DELL,
- Sold Out: GE, EZU, VOE, CI, DD, HE, CHWY, SCHA, VXX,
For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WADE G W & INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,429 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 730,123 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 291,791 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,063,729 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,921 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 194,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.441900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 3370.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,095,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 153.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 154,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 129.08%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2037.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.641000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 390.60%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.344600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of WADE G W & INC. Also check out:
1. WADE G W & INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WADE G W & INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WADE G W & INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WADE G W & INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment