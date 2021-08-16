Logo
Wade G W & Inc Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Morgan Stanley, The Home Depot Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Morgan Stanley, The Home Depot Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wade G W & Inc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WADE G W & INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,429 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 730,123 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 291,791 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,063,729 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,921 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 194,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.441900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 3370.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,095,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 153.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 154,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 129.08%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2037.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.641000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 390.60%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.344600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of WADE G W & INC. Also check out:

1. WADE G W & INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WADE G W & INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WADE G W & INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WADE G W & INC keeps buying
