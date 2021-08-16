Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2021Q2, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+shellnut+wilson+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,852 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,318 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 108,816 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 88,715 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,228 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 40,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 452.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 295.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC . Also check out:

1. SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider