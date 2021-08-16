Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: FENY, PEJ, FMAT, QQQJ, VZ, PYPL, EFG, ESGU, GOVT, LQD, RDVY, ESGE, NEAR, SHYG, VLUE,
- Added Positions: IJS, IEFA, T, NOBL, IBM, DVY, CMCSA, GOOG, FB, CSCO, AMGN, AFL, XOM, PFF, MCD, IGSB, RA, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, JNJ, AMZN, PEP, AAPL, KO, ITOT, LOW, JKHY, QQQ, RF, VNQ, FUTY, IWM, MO, IJJ, CBSH, NFLX, ECL, VFC, FBMS, COST, CTAS, WMT, BDX, ASML, ABT, VLY, NYCB, HWC, AOS, GD, ED, CVX, CAH, LEG, HRL, PNR, GPC, ROP, BEN, EMR, IJT, APD, IWO,
- Sold Out: NEE, VTRS, IVOL, EWJ, INDA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,852 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,318 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 108,816 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 88,715 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,228 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 40,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 452.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 295.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.
