Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Viatris Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2021Q2, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,852 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,318 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 108,816 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 88,715 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,228 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 40,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 452.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 295.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.