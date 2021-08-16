Logo
Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Oarsman Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Alphabet Inc, Tapestry Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,582 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,024 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,872 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 43,050 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 140,177 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 169,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.96 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 71,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 115,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2759.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $175.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.113600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC. keeps buying
