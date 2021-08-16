Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: PTBD, SRLN, RYE, TPR, HBAN, AZN, XRAY, QQQ, COG, IHDG, PSA, APD, ICF,
- Added Positions: GOOG, T, COF, SPYG, FIXD, EXPE, FCX, SPYV, SPSM, MINT, SHM, SPYD, SPEM, IAGG, BG, ARKK, GLD, SPDW, TIP, SPMD, XPO, FNDE, GSY, MOS, HD, PAYX, DIS, GS, XOM, DUK, SCHD, TFI, AVGO, USB, IVE, VOD, WFC, EWJ, DEM, MUI, PM, CCL, IBM, SH, RWX, RWO,
- Reduced Positions: NVS, OLN, JNJ, BMY, MTG, JPM, BRK.B, PCEF, ATI, MOD, SCHX, IJT, IAU, CAT, CVS, TGT, USFR, AAPL, HELE, KMB, UNH, ABBV, PTY, SPY, AAXJ, MDY, SCHZ, INTC, WEC, RPM, LNT, IJR, WBA, MGK, PG, PEP, DE, VWO, PRU, AMGN, CSCO, EEM, GE, IPG, FB, V, OI, OMC, VFC, MCD, GD, RRC, APA, BMO, CVX, KO, ORCL, EXAS, FAST, WY, DXJ, BNDX, SQ, DNP, NUV, PIM, MCN,
- Sold Out: TCF, IGSB, LQD, NEM, GBTC, BA, CEF,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,582 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,024 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,872 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 43,050 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 140,177 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 169,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 72,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.96 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 71,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 115,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2759.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $175.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.113600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.
