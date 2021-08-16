Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: BDX, BWA, AMD, FMAT, XLE, XOM, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Zoom Video Communications Inc, ABM Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,853 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 241,708 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 138,702 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,909 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,946 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 138,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 380.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $357.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $20.46.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.