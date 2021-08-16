Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: BDX, BWA, AMD, FMAT, XLE, XOM, SPY,
- Added Positions: VCSH, CERN, IVV, MOAT, MSFT, MRNA, NOW, AMZN, BLK, GOOGL, AAPL, FHLC, XSD, NVDA, WMT, CRM, PEP, FB, K, CMCSA, QCOM, JPM, GD, MCD, LMT, AXP, SQM,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, AMGN, OEF, BIIB, TXN, EMR, TMHC, IWV,
- Sold Out: XLP, ZM, ABM, REAL, DKNG, ETR, MDT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,853 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 241,708 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 138,702 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25%
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,909 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,946 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 138,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 380.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $357.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: The RealReal Inc (REAL)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $20.46.Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.
