Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Zoom Video Communications Inc, ABM Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaumont+asset+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,853 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 241,708 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 138,702 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,909 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,946 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 138,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 380.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $357.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $20.46.

Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. keeps buying
